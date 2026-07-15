Jameson Williams Earns Honorable Mention in 2026 WR Rankings

The Detroit Lions featured two wide receivers in 2025 that were able to secure 1,000-yard seasons.

Jameson Williams has steadily improved throughout his career and is expected to be a key contributor in 2026.

In the latest ESPN wide receivers rankings, the former first-round pick earned an honorable mention nod.

An NFL coordinator expressed, "He can fly and is slippery. His speed opens up intermediate cuts. Getting in and out of breaks is not natural to him, but he's improved there. He goes across the field, uses all 53 yards. Hands aren't as consistent."

Williams has developed a steady connection with veteran quarterback Jared Goff since his rookie season back in 2023.

The expectation this season is that new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will work to get the offense to be more explosive.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Jared Goff Is Ranked Best NFC North Quarterback

As a result of the running game struggling last year, Goff was not able to have as much success utilizing play-calling to open up the offense.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout can also be utilized in a myriad of ways this year, including lining up at different receiver spots.

Amon-Ra St. Brown lands at No. 5

Amon-Ra St. Brown moved up a total of three spots in the rankings this year, landing as the fifth-best wide receiver in the league.

"Savvy, knack for getting open, plays faster than his timed speed. He's putting continuous stress on you even when you know he's not going vertical," an NFL coordinator told ESPN. "He has a unique way of working leverage. Strong as hell, can separate at the point and is shifty, plays as if he's being disrespected at all times."

Among his many skills, St. Brown has the ability to secure plenty of yards after the catch.

As NFL insder Jeremy Fowler explained, "St. Brown's 582 yards after catch in 2025 were third among all receivers. And the Lions wideout is the only player with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches in each of the past three seasons. He's also the only player to record such a streak in Lions franchise history. Only Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (four) has more overall."

Similarly to Williams, St. Brown is a willing blocker, which will assist Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco find success in Petzing's offense.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.