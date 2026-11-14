5 Players Detroit Lions Must Scout in College Football Week 11

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions finish their final day of preparation before kicking off in Germany on Sunday. Meanwhile, half of the world away, the college football slate takes place on a weekend that has already been busy.

While UCLA had to deploy its third-string quarterback against Illinois, other teams in college football were sent scrambling as their travel plans fell through due to the FAA grounding of airplanes. That has caused multiple teams, including the Michigan State Spartans, to push their games back.

Amidst the chaos of the television slots, here are five players the Detroit Lions must scout.

OT Jordan Seaton, LSU

Seaton has drawn arguably the toughest matchup this weekend, as the Tiger is taking on Colin Simmons and Texas. Simmons is the top EDGE among draft-eligible prospects, and he faces Seaton, the top tackle.

Seaton has excelled against the pass during his time in college at Colorado and LSU, but his run-blocking draws questions. That said, he moves well and has plenty of experience at the blindside tackle spot. Although he sits too high for the Lions currently, as a projected top-10 pick, lineman ratings fluctuate enough that a report is always handy.

Seaton and the Tigers kick off at noon EST against the Longhorns.

QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

In a season of chaos for college football quarterbacks, Mestemaker rises above the rest to be leading the pack as the top QB in the 2027 Draft class through mid-November. Mestemaker, a North Texas transfer, has a well-documented story of not being a starter at his high school and beating the odds.

It will be a story repeated at least 25 times during pre-draft coverage, but turning on the film shows why the Cowboy is the real deal. Mestemaker possesses a big-time arm and consistency in the system that has led to the upset of Oregon and a top-25 ranking for the ‘Pokes the season after firing longtime head coach Mike Gundy.

His numbers and touch draw some reminders to Jared Goff, with his throw under pressure rating on PFF being the only category in the middle of the pack. Much like Seaton, it is highly unlikely that Brad Holmes considers Mestemaker on draft day, but having a file is always handy in case anything unforeseen happens.

The Cowboys take on Texas Tech at 9:30 p.m. EST.

DL A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

Holmes Jr. was part of a Red Raiders portal class that reshaped their defensive line. While things did not go according to plan after a Skyler Gill-Howard injury, that forced Holmes into action with the dual EDGE forces of David Bailey and Lee Hunter on his outside.

With Hunter, Bailey, and Gill-Howard all gone, the spotlight was on the All-American to perform. It is safe to say Holmes has. He is reprising his role as the top interior defender in PFF’s Wins Above Average while being the top pass-rusher among his group in multiple categories, which check out with him being a part of nine sacks.

Holmes will be tasked with throwing Mestemaker into his more pedestrian numbers against pressure during Saturday’s 9:30 p.m. EST contest.

LB Tony Rojas, Penn State

Penn State is one of the teams affected by travel, as its opponent, Minnesota, had yet to hit the air before the FAA downing of flights.

Rojas is returning from a torn ACL in 2025, and thus far has showcased his coverage ability is still there. The Nittany Lion is viewed as one of the top coverage prospects, with him grading out high on PFF. He has yet to allow a touchdown in coverage while nabbing two interceptions on the season, too.

He is expected to be an NFL Combine darling this draft cycle, and his tools and frame fit an NFL mold. While his missed-tackle percentage is slightly above the 50th percentile, his ability to move will create a chance for him to shine as a Day 2 pick.

The Nittany Lions kick off at 7 p.m. EST against Minnesota.

LB Wade Abrams, South Dakota

Another FCS prospect to highlight is Abrams. The Coyotes have seen a monstrous season from Abrams, with the linebacker grading out among the top of all draft eligible prospects with his run defense and pass coverage.

In 536 snaps, Abrams has been in on 70 tackles and 25 assisted tackles, while only missing six. He has 25 run stops and 10 coverage stops, which constitute as a play for under three yards by the offense. In coverage, Abrams has three pass breakups.

Abrams has the obvious concern of his strength of competition hailing from the FCS. Additionally, the linebacker has very little pass-rush skills, being sent on a blitz a mere 26 times in over 1,000 career snaps. He is smaller as well, at an estimated 6-foot. That bumps him into Day 3 consideration or priority free-agent range.

Abrams’ stats and ability are reminiscent of Erick Hunter, a player the Detroit Lions signed post-draft but cut in their 53-man cuts and now will be facing on Sunday with New England.

The two-time team captain will be leading the Coyotes in their matchup with Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. EST.