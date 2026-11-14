Lions Elevate Linebacker For Patriots Game

The Detroit Lions have elevated one player from the practice squad for their matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Detroit has elected to elevate veteran linebacker Owen Pappoe for the matchup, which will mark Pappoe's debut with the Lions. The Auburn product was signed to the practice squad last week in the wake of injuries to linebackers Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder.

Along with Pappoe, the Lions also added veteran K.J. Britt off the New England Patriots' practice squad. Because the Lions poached Britt, he is on the team's active roster. It's the first time Detroit has utilized Pappoe as an elevation.

Pappoe has appeared in one game this season as a member of the Tennessee Titans, that being their Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was on the Titans' practice squad to start the season, but was waived in October and remained a free agent until the Lions added him on Nov. 4.

The veteran is in his fourth NFL season, having played the first three with the Arizona Cardinals. In his career, he has appeared in 50 games with two starts and notched 66 combined tackles, a forced fumble and two passes defensed.

The Lions' linebacking corps was dealt a devastating blow by the injuries to Campbell and Rolder, both of whom landed on injured reserve. In the case of Campbell, it was a scary scene as he was carted off the field on a backboard and transported to a local hospital where he has remained while being evaluated for his injuries.

Lions linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton explained the importance of Campbell to Deroit's defense and the impact he had as the on-field defensive play-caller working with defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

"He's the coach on the field. He's a branch of Shep," Hamilton said, via Audacy. The biggest thing wearing the green dot is poise and confidence. Poise in the midst of chaotic situations, and no matter what, if it’s the wrong call, right call, confidence with everyone to make it."

Detroit arrived in Germany on Friday and have been enjoying some of the festivities. On Saturday, team owner Sheila Hamp entertained Lions fans at a pub in Munich to celebrate the team's presence in the international community.

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