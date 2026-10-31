5 Players Detroit Lions Must Scout in College Football Week 9

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions square off for their second divisional matchup in as many weeks, taking on the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings sit alone atop the NFC, looking to keep their momentum, while the Lions showcased an ability to create stops last week against the Packers and need that same ability on Sunday.

Before the Lions play Sunday, though, the college football slate for Week 9 is set to begin. Multiple teams look to make a statement, with the College Football Playoff picture starting to matter much more this late in the season.

Here are five players that the Detroit Lions must keep an eye on during the Saturday slate.

CB Jett Jefferson, Mississippi State

Jefferson is the corner opposite Bulldogs star (and projected top-15 pick) Kelley Jones, and teams have started to turn to the former. Jefferson has responded in a massive way, currently ranking second among all corners in Pro Football Focus grade while breaking up seven passes.

Although Jefferson has yet to record an interception at the FBS level, the corner is physical, fitting the mold of what the Lions like in their corners. Opposing receivers have caught 50 percent of their passes against Jefferson, who has been tested 36 times this season.

He has allowed four touchdowns and been whistled for a penalty once, but has also yet to miss a tackle this season while having a solid NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-1.

Jefferson will square off against a ranked Texas team on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

EDGE Sebastian Cheeks, Wisconsin

Cheeks is having a breakout season in his final year with the Badgers. Last season, the former UNC Tar Heel served a rotational role, and he has surpassed his pressure and sack total after seven games.

Notably, the pass-rusher recorded nine pressures against Michigan State and eight against USC. Cheeks ranks top 10 among all EDGE rushers in overall and pass-rush grade, and for good reason. His missed tackle rate has also dramatically decreased this year, from over 21 percent in 2025 to a mere 7.7 percent.

The Badgers find themselves in sneaky contention for the CFP with a favorable schedule the rest of the way, and Cheeks is a big reason why. To stay on the course, the Badgers must down Iowa at noon EST.

IOL Kade Pieper, Iowa

One of the linemen tasked with thwarting Cheeks will be Pieper. The lineman entered with high expectations after being graded as elite during the 2025 season, and he has met the mark thus far.

While his run block grade, his calling card from last season, has taken a small step back, it has been offset by his pass block grade taking a major leap forward. Pieper is a mauler in the run game, and ranks fourth among all interior linemen in PFF grades thus far.

The lineman keeps the officiating game easy, too, only being whistled for two penalties in over 1,250 career snaps. He was expected to make the bump to center this season with the Hawkeyes, but instead remained at guard.

Seeing that Pieper plays right guard, along with his current draft stock, the Hawkeye might not be in position to be in Honolulu Blue in 2027. As it stands, the Lions possess two of the top guards in the NFL, per PFF.

As mentioned above, the Hawkeyes take on the Badgers at noon EST.

RB Turbo Richard, Indiana

Richard had a productive two years with Boston College before ultimately choosing to take his talents elsewhere, deciding on the defending National Champions. So far, that decision has paid off. Despite missing much of the Rutgers game and splitting time in the backfield, Richard has over 700 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the season.

He is a decisive runner, although he is slightly unproven in the pass game, with his 30-catch 2025 campaign being the outlier after a two-catch and five-catch 2024 and 2026, respectively. Richard has burst in space, although he is not going to be timing in the 4.30s most likely.

He has forced 35 missed tackles this year, which is among the top 25 in the country. Richard has another year of eligibility in his pocket, although the more “tread” left on a running back is positive in most draft circles.

Richard’s Hoosiers take on Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

OT Desmeal Leigh, Youngstown State

Another week of Youngstown State being featured. Leigh is relatively new to football, only playing his senior year of high school. That led to the 6-foot-7 lineman going to the FCS level, where he has become a force with the Penguins.

Leigh is a solid player that avoids penalties, and his size and length suggest that he remains at tackle in the NFL. The obvious concern is that his competition is not the greatest, along with his fundamentals being a step behind, pun intended, some of his peers. His inexperience suggests there is a higher ceiling, but it also means Leigh has a lower floor.

The lineman did not impress against Kentucky in his only FBS matchup of the year, and also missed time with an injury earlier in the season. He blocks for Beau Brungard, one of the most dynamic quarterbacks at any level of college football, with over 2,500 total yards and 30 touchdowns on the season.

With the relative lack of success associated with Larry Borom and Giovanni Manu, a late-round flyer on a tackle such as Leigh becomes intriguing. However, a raw player taken directly after the Manu experiment ends might not make Brad Holmes the most beloved general manager, if things do not pan out for the YSU product.

Leigh’s Penguins match up with North Dakota at noon EST.