Could Dolphins Corner Be Answer to Detroit Lions Secondary Concerns?

The Detroit Lions could cast a wide net in their search for cornerback help should general manager Brad Holmes see fit.

Ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, there are numerous options the Lions could look to add at the position. The cornerback spot has long been considered their biggest area of need, with coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's defense ranking near the bottom of the league in several categories.

One potential option that sticks out as an under-the-radar trade candidate is Julius "JuJu" Brents of the Miami Dolphins. Brents has enjoyed a strong start to the season, and fits an ideal profile of the type of player who can help the Lions reinvigorate their cornerback room.

The 26-year-old Brents has a big frame for a cornerback, standing 6-foot-3. He has appeared in six games with three starts for the Dolphins up to this point, notching 256 defensive snaps played in that timeframe.

A former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Brents landed with the Dolphins after being waived by the team that drafted him in late August.

While his career production doesn't pop off the page, Brents is an intriguing option who has shown the ability to be deserving of more opportunities. With the Dolphins struggling to start the year, as they just earned their first win of the season last week, he could benefit from a change of scenery.

Brents has not allowed a touchdown this season, nor a completion of 20-plus yards according to Next Gen Stats. The platform also indicates that he has allowed just one first down in coverage, and this ability to limit opponents would be of great use for a Detroit secondary that has been victimized time and time again by big plays.

Granted, Brents' workload hasn't been as high as other potential trade candidates, and as a result there's always a chance this level of production is not sustainable with a higer workload. However, the Lions are in a position where they could explore adding him and giving him that level of an opportunity.

Detroit has D.J. Reed and Roger McCreary as its top veteran options at this stage of the season, and experimented with some success with a rotation utilizing all of its active cornerbacks in last week's win over the Green Bay Packers.

While this rotation has its benefits, the Lions would benefit nicely from adding a talented outside option from elsewhere at this stage of the season. At the very least, Brents could be a rotational option who provides reliable depth in the event of an injury.

However, the upside is a potential diamond-in-the-rough shutdown option, which the Lions could unveil by giving him more opportunities.

Ultimately, if the Dolphins choose to make him available, the Lions should certainly check in on the asking price to acquire him. If it's a reasonable day three selection, Holmes and company could find a hidden gem by electing to make the deal.