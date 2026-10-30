Vikings vs. Lions Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Minnesota Stay Undefeated?)

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to stay undefeated when they visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings are underdogs in this one for the second time this season. They were +4.5 underdogs in their 9-3 win in Chicago in Week 2.

Detroit has now won two games in a row after falling in Carolina. The Lions blew out the Cardinals in Arizona heading into their bye and took care of business against the Packers last week.

The Vikings won both meetings last season as +9.5 and +7.5 underdogs.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Vikings +3 (+100)

Lions -3 (-120)

Moneyline

Vikings: +142

Lions: -170

Total

46.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Line Movement: The spread has not moved since the odds opened for this game, but Lions -3 is now -120 after opening at -104. The total hasn’t moved either, with the UNDER now -120 instead of -118.

Vikings vs. Lions Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

This may end up being the most popular bet of the week. We bettors have been waiting for the right time to fade the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, and this seems like the perfect time to do it. The Detroit Lions are starting to get healthy defensively, and they are coming off a huge divisional win while boasting a top-three offense in football.

We know what the Vikings are at this point. Their offense continues to be a bottom-five unit in the league, but their defense has won them games against weak opponents. Their defense isn't going to be able to win this game by itself, forcing Kyler Murray and the rest of the offense to put up some points. I don't have faith in them doing that, so I'll lay the points with Detroit at home.

Pick: Lions -3.5 (+101) via Caesars

Yeah, it’s really only a matter of time before the Vikings suffer their first defeat. A road matchup in Detroit against a hungry Lions team seems like the perfect opportunity to fade Minnesota.

The Vikings upset Detroit twice last year, though, so I’m not overly confident in either side. If anything, I may take the UNDER as I could see the Vikings trying to keep this a lower-scoring affair.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 23, Vikings 20

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