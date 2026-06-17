After Several Additions, Lions Waive Wide Receiver After Minicamp

It was a short stint in Motown for a former Delaware wide receiver.

According to the NFL's official transaction wire, the Detroit Lions have made the decision to waive wide receiver Kyre Duplessis.

During minicamp, Detroit added three more wide receivers from the United Football League, causing a logjam at the position.

General manager Brad Holmes had indicated this week during a guest appearance on Woodward Sports that the team was not done adding talent to the roster.

This week, Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black and Tay Martin were added to battle for a roster spot during training camp.

Deplessis was signed after head coach Dan Campbell made the announcement at organized team activities that Kendrick Law had suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Detroit's fifth-round draft pick suffered the non-contact injury early at OTAs in his first opportunity to showcase his skills in front of coaches.

After playing collegiately, Duplessis went undrafted and landed an opportunity in Detroit.

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The young wideout played four seasons at Coastal Carolina, before he made the decision to transfer. transfer. At Delaware, he recorded 60 receptions for 824 yards and five touchdowns.

Dan Campbell's squad features one of the deepest receivers room in the league, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa expected to be the top three on the depth chart, when the 2026 season begins.

Even after being praised by his head coach before minicamp started, TeSlaa did not want to let the comments derail his efforts to grow and maintain his competitive edge.

“I don't want to hang my hat on that and say, ‘Oh, I've done a good job.’ I always want to have an edge about me and kind of have that mentality of being a rookie, where you’ve got to do everything the right way in order for the coaches to notice you,” TeSlaa said. “Once they notice you, then you’ve got to keep building on those things and making plays, and then they'll be comfortable with you.”

Also battling for a roster spot and a role this upcoming season are Dominic Lovett, Greg Dortch and Tom Kennedy.

Jackson Meeks has been observed at tight end throughout the spring. He is expected to battle for a roster spot at the new position during training camp.

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