Biggest Takeaways From Day 2 of Detroit Lions 2026 Mandatory Minicamp

The Detroit Lions competed on the practice field for the final time before training camp on Wednesday.

Wedensday's practice marked the conclusion of their mandatory minicamp as well as their offseason workout program as a whole.

Sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell noted that the team would do some work with two-minute drills and special teams, and praised the work the team's veterans have done even with workouts being for the most part voluntary.

"We'll do a little bit of two-minute at the end, and a little special teams and that'll be it. We'll wrap it up and send these guys off. It's been good up to this point for what we could get done," Campbell said. "Guys know this, especially our veteran guys, they're not required to be here. Vet minicamp, technically you are, but they've been here all spring. We've got the right guys, we're fortunate. It means something to them, whether they like it our not. They're gonna be out there and give you what they've got."

Here are the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's practice session at mandatory minicamp.

Attendance report

The Lions have been fortunate to get most of their veterans to be healthy enough to participate in a majority of their offseason workouts.

Safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph were both present but continue to be sidelined rehabbing their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Avonte Maddox was once again out.

Tight end Tyler Conklin and offensive lineman Ben Bartch were both out once again for the offense. Bartch has a Lisfranc injury that he's rehabbing from last season, while Conklin's injury is undisclosed but by all accounts does not appear to be serious.

Rookie wide receiver Kendrick Law was officially placed on injured reserve Wednesday after suffering a torn ACL, which will end his season. Both cornerback Terrion Arnold and tight end Sam LaPorta were limited.

Two-minute drill

First-team offense

A bulk of the team's practice was spent working on situational football to get players active and engaged. It was an exciting look at what both sides of the ball have to offer in these types of scenarios.

The Lions began their down nine with all three timeouts and the ball at their own 35-yard line with 1:59 remaining. Quarterback Jared Goff got the first-team offense moving with a pair of completions, one to Jahmyr Gibbs and the other to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff hit Isaac TeSlaa for a decent gain to get near the red-zone, then Jameson Williams got involved with a juggling catch to put the Lions inside the 10-yard line.

The offense made good on the opportunity, as Goff hit St. Brown for a short touchdown to cut into the deficit. After simulating using all three timeouts, they got the ball back with 22 seconds left deep in their own territory.

Disaster almost struck immediately, as Goff's pass was nearly picked off by Roger McCreary. The Lions' defense was busy yesterday with three interceptions, and Jack Campbell also had a near miss on the ensuing pass attempt.

Facing a long way to go with just 17 seconds remaining, Goff put up a deep ball for Williams. Though the wideout hauled it in, the clock ran out and the first-team offense lost.

Of note, rookie Blake Miller was with the first-team for the situational drills at right tackle while Ennis Rakestraw was with the first-team defense at cornerback.

Second-team offense

The second-team offense, led by Teddy Bridgewater, faced the exact same scenario trailing by nine. The veteran backup showed why the team has coveted having him, piloting the offense down the field efficiently.

Bridgewater got things moving with a completion to another reliable veteran in Tom Kennedy, then had a short completion to Dominic Lovett setting up a big third-and-5. He converted with a toss to Greg Dortch.

After that, Bridgewater rifled a completion to Malik Cunningham, then stopped the clock with a spike. After Rock Ya-Sin forced an incompletion with strong coverage, Bridgewater connected with Jackson Meeks for a touchdown.

Meeks had a nifty route to create separation, losing Damone Clark in coverage.

In similar fashion to the first-team offense, the second squad got the ball back but with more time. Bridgewater had two incompletions to start, but then found Cedrick Wilson to advance the ball into opposing territory.

Detroit was forced to spike the ball with three seconds left. Campbell trotted out Jake Bates for a game-winning field goal attempt, and Bates proceeded to connect from what appeared to be around 64 yards.

The kick had enough leg to be good from around 70 by this reporter's vantage point, and injured safety Kerby Joseph was the one slotted behind the goal post to catch the boot.

Quick hitters

1.) Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman and current radio analyst for the team T.J. Lang was in attendance for Wednesday's practice.

2.) The Lions signed three former UFL wide receivers, all of which were in attendance sporting their new numbers. Lucky Jackson will wear No. 11, Tarik Black is No. 12 and Tay Martin is No. 17.

3.) During the special teams portion of practice, Jack Fox dropped a perfectly placed punt that was downed by rookie Keith Abney near the goal-line.

4.) The Lions will be off until training camp begins, with the official start date yet to be announced.