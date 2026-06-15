5 Storylines to Watch at 2026 Detroit Lions Minicamp

The Detroit Lions begin mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

After three sessions of organized team activities, the team is concluding their offseason workout program with two days of work this week. Following the conclusion of minicamp, the Lions will break for the summer before returning for training camp.

Here are five storylines to monitor for the Detroit Lions as they conduct their mandatory minicamp this week.

Defensive line shuffling

The Lions' defensive line has something of a new look in 2026, as defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard noted that the team intentionally acquired players that gave them more length and athleticism.

Gone are DJ Reader, Roy Lopez and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Joining the fold are players like D.J. Wonnum, Jay Tufele and Derrick Moore, and the Lions are hoping this group fits well around reigning Pro Bowl selection Aidan Hutchinson.

Minicamp will offer another look at this construction of defensive linemen and how the Lions plan to utilize them.

While there's more to come when training camp rolls around, minicamp should offer an intriguing look in team sessions as to who could be aligning with Hutchinson and Alim McNeill on Detroit's defensive line.

Who plays nickel?

Sheppard noted that he has been studying some of the league's best defenses throughout the offseason, and that the Lions could play more nickel in 2026 as a result.

Detroit has been fond of staying in base defense throughout Campbell's tenure, but could be joining the trend of playing heavy amounts of nickel in 2026. With Amik Robertson signing with the Washington Commanders, there is a vacancy in that role.

Leading candidates include free agent signings Roger McCreary and Christian Izien, though the latter has been playing lots of safety with two starters out injured at that position.

However, with the competitive nature of Detroit's practices, there could always be surprises who rise up the depth chart. Rookie Keith Abney II is intriguing, while veteran Avonte Maddox could also fit into this conversation.

New-look offensive line

The Lions' identity of being a team that establishes the run early won't change, but the faces up front who help guide that run game certainly have. Gone are Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow, with a blend of veterans and young players set to step up to replace them.

All-Pro Penei Sewell is moving from right to left tackle by all accounts, and there will be a competition to replace Decker as his counterpart on the right side. The top two competitors are rookie Blake Miller and veteran Larry Borom.

Elsewhere, the Lions have restocked their depth on the interior. Cade Mays takes over at center for Glasgow, while Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany will have to compete for their jobs with veterans like Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch.

Bartch likely won't be participating as the Lions hold him out for precautionary reasons, while Scruggs has been repping as the second-team center. There are also intriguing depth options, such as Miles Frazier, Giovanni Manu and Mason Miller, who could compete for backup spots as they try to make the roster.

Petzing's twist

While Sheppard is returning to run the defense, the Lions have a new voice leading the offense in Drew Petzing. Formerly the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, Petzing comes to Detroit looking to revive the team after some inconsistency hampered them last year.

Petzing appears to have impressed the coaching staff early in his tenure, as Sheppard discussed the variety of looks he has given the defense throughout OTAs. This is intriguing, and minicamp should offer another look at what the new coordinator will bring to the table in 2026.

It's also interesting to see how the coaching staff will gel together on the offensive side. In addition to Petzing, Mike Kafka is also a new addition as the team's passing game coordinator. David Shaw remains on staff as a passing game specialist, giving the Lions a wide array of experience and opinions.

Bell-cow Gibbs

The Lions have annointed Jahmyr Gibbs as their bell-cow back for the upcoming season, with Dan Campbell putting any doubts about that to bed with his comments during OTAs. However, there is also Gibbs' looming contract situation that adds intrigue to the offseason.

Gibbs is rumored to be in position to land a market-resetting contract extension with the Lions, possibly as soon as this offseason. He's in store for a bigger role this offseason after the team traded David Montgomery, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him have another big season.

The young running back doesn't appear to be a holdout threat, as he participated on OTAs and voluntary workouts. Detroit is in a unique contract situation, with both Gibbs and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson in position to land big extensions. Both presumably would like to reset the market, hence the wait to see which one signs first.

It will be interesting to see if talks progress further heading into minicamp or coming out of minicamp, as the Lions could possibly make a push to get a deal done before training camp.