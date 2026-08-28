Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Why Detroit Lions Star EDGE Has Easy Job

Since Aidan Hutchinson heard his name called second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has been a productive force for the Detroit Lions, helping turn the team into a dominant force that is expected to secure a playoff berth annually.

During that time, his 43 sacks, five interceptions, and eight forced fumbles have helped send Amon-Ra St. Brown and the dangerous Lions' offense out in advantageous field position.

That said, it has not stopped the wide receiver from thinking Hutchinson’s job is easier than his as a pass catcher. Appearing on the "Green Light Podcast" with Chris Long, one All-Pro Lion voiced his thoughts on the defensive All-Pro’s position.

“I told Hutch, you know, I think EDGE rush position is the easiest in football,” St. Brown revealed. “I think it is, I really think it is,” he said, speaking over Long’s reflexive explicit response to that declaration. “All you have to do is make one play a game.”

When Long responded that there were elements out of a pass rusher’s control, the receiver fired back with a list of better situations for the EDGE rusher.

“What is (out of your control)? A coverage sack, if the DBs play well?” St. Brown asked rhetorically. “Here’s a sack, dog. Here’s $50 million. What the? You make one sack a game, I already told him, you make one sack a game, and you get 17 sacks, and you’re what? The highest paid defensive player in the NFL?

St. Brown continued his rant on the position, comparing it to what the EDGE rusher’s opponent, an offensive tackle, has to do.

“A tackle has to do everything right, all game, no one notices anything,” the Pro Bowler said. “They do one thing wrong, they let up a sack, it’s ‘Oh, it’s the tackle’s fault.’ But if you don’t get to the quarterback, no one is like, ‘Aw, what the (explicit)?’ Think about it. One sack a game. All you got to do. One sack a game.”

Recent paydays show pattern, disprove theory

The USC product’s semi-sarcastic, semi-serious rant comes on the heels of Hutchinson signing a four-year, $180 million payday in October 2025, with an average value of $45 million per year, right around the number St. Brown threw out in his rant.

Additionally, Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was teammates with Hutchinson and St. Brown for the last two seasons, signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $6 million after his only season with more than six sacks during his eight-year stint in the NFL.

When comparing the deals of Hutchinson and Muhammad, there is an argument to disprove the “one play per game” theory.

Hutchinson is viewed as a much better option that can perform all duties of the EDGE spot at a high level with proven production. Muhammad, meanwhile, is viewed in the third-down specialist role to hurry the passer. As a result, the average value for Hutchinson’s contract is 750% greater than his former teammate's deal.

St. Brown, meanwhile, signed a four-year deal with $120.01 million, with the average value just over $30 million per season. It is worth noting that the former fourth-rounder reached an extension nearly 18 months before Hutchinson.