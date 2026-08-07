Lions Free Agent DB In Real Danger of Not Making 53-Man Roster

Lions cornerback Roger McCreary has hardly had an optimal start to training camp.

Signed in the offseason by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, McCreary was viewed as a likely starter for the team's secondary.

He's a versatile defensive back with the ability to play both on the outside and in the slot. Plus, he's a more than competent run defender. In fact, the 2022 second-round pick ranked among the top 20 cornerbacks in run stops (tackles that led to a failed rush for an offense) in three of his first four NFL seasons, and was tied for sixth in 2023 (13 run stops).

And entering camp, he was projected by fans and pundits alike to emerge as the winner of the starting nickel corner job. In his career, McCreary has logged 2,170 total reps in the nickel or box alignment.

Presently for Detroit, Rock Ya-Sin is the favorite to claim the starting outside corner gig opposite returning starter D.J. Reed. And third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is also in the mix, as he's also received a healthy dose of first-team reps on the boundary.

As for McCreary, he's unfortunately struggled mightily in coverage since the beginning of camp. And on Thursday, he had one of his worst days yet.

Notably, he got beaten on a hitch route by Tom Kennedy and beaten vertically by Malik Cunningham. Then, later in the day, he coughed up a touchdown to Dominic Lovett in a red-zone drill.

All in all, McCreary – who split time with the Titans and Rams last season – has not looked the part of a capable cover corner thus far in camp.

It's especially concerning for a Lions team which isn't immensely deep in the secondary and is lacking a clear-cut No. 2 outside corner.

It's all the more reason why McCreary needs to get back on the right track (and sooner rather than later). And along with putting together better days in camp, he'll need to have a solid showing in Detroit's preseason opener in Cincinnati (Aug. 13).

And if he doesn't turn it around, he could be in jeopardy of losing his spot on the Lions' season-opening 53-man roster.

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