Fact or Fiction: Germany Game Will Significantly Hurt Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were heavily invested in appearing in Germany this season as part of the International Series.

Playing overseas, though, did come with one issue that could negatively impact the outcome of the 2026 NFL season.

Detroit entered into the their decision knowing there was a very strong chance they would not have their bye week the following Sunday following their overseas trip.

Despite being aware, the Lions still were still pushing to play overseas.

When the schedule came out, the team found out they had a Week 6 bye. Many teams that have went on to win the Super Bowl have had their week off a little bit later in the NFL season.

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North shared with reporters why the Lions chose to still participate in the Germany game, even though the game was likely going to fall in the same month as the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

As North explained recently, “We knew that Germany game was going to be a mere two weeks before Thanksgiving, and it was important enough to Rod (Wood), to the organization, to our international folks, certainly to your wide receiver that it made a lot of sense for the Lions to play in that Germany game."

One thing the Lions did push for was having the opportunity for a little extra time off following the Thanksgiving game.

“They were really hoping to see that 10 day break post Thanksgiving as opposed to yet another Thursday to Thursday. Credit to the team, really, for volunteering," North explained. "They knew what they were getting into, and I think it broke the way they hoped it would.”

As a result, the team will have a little time off following their game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, their bye week in Week 6 and after their game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

While it appears on the surface the International Series is going to completely derail the season, the most significant impact it is realistically going to have is on the following game against the Tampa Bay Bucccaneers.

Detroit will be returning home from a long trip, while the Bucaneers will enter the contest coming off of their bye week.

While certainly a tough stretch, the International Series should not derail Detroit's chances of having a very successful 2026 campaign.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.