Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes Showed Incompetence Handling Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions did not do enough to account for the impending issues that were facing cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Back in February, the former first-round pick found himself at the center of an alledged kidnapping and robbery plot.

Multiple reports surfaced highlighting that a seven-page judicial order from Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy implicated Arnold and his friends.

Arnold's attorney and representatives released statements denying the allegations.

Prior to free agency, the Lions should have done more to understand Arnold's situation and react accordingly.

Dan Campbell publicly expressed at the owner's meetings he was trusting his starting cornerback.

"As of a month ago, this was nothing. So I have no idea what this is. As far as I know, it’s still not a big deal. It seems like he wasn’t involved with this. So, we’ve got some things there, and we’ll just take it as it comes," Campbell explained. "Until something happens, I feel like we’re going to be good here. I’m going to trust what the kid said. I think we’re alright."

As a result of being naive or incompetent, the team did not do enough to prepare for the possibility Arnold could be arrested and charged with a serious crime.

After not signing a high-end cornerback in free agency, the team waited until the fifth-round to target a cornerback. Keith Abney was considered a steal, but figures to be competing for a spot at nickel cornerback early in his career.

The 2026 draft was considered deep at the cornerback spot, but the Lions waited and targeted other areas of need in earlier rounds.

Appearing on Crunch Time Sports featured on the Woodward Sports Network, beat writer Dave Birkett expressed the team did not do enough to solidify the position, given the extensive reporting about Arnold.

"I don't think they did enough. I think it was pretty obvious to anyone who had done any reporting or investigating on the matter, you know, way back in February or March that Terrion Arnold could be caught up in some of this stuff," said Birkett. "The Lions should have done a little bit more to prepare for potentially losing him. Obviously you signed Roger McCreary, re-signed Rock Ya-Sin, those are nice veteran depth additions.

"Let's not pretend like Terrion Arnold, even though he was the first-round pick, was was some number one cornerback that was ultimately going be the biggest hindrance to this defense losing him. He was the most talented cornerback on the roster, but he wasn't the best cornerback," Birkett added. "And so, I think the Lions could have done more, should have done more way back in free agency, potentially the draft just to bolster that room in general. ..."

Detroit's general manager and head coach are hoping that cornerbacks signed and drafted live up to expectations.

Unfortunately, McCreary has bounced around the league, Rakestraw has battled injuries and D.J. Reed is coming off an injury-plagued season in 2025.

"I do think the Lions are a little bit thin at that position," Birkett said. "I would have liked to have seen them do more, given Terrion's legal status and obviously not knowing exactly what Ennis Rakestraw is going to be or how healthy he is going to be."

Given the stakes, Detroit's leadership dropped the ball in terms of replacing Arnold with an even better option.

Holmes and Campbell are yet again hoping that an unproven player steps up and plays better than what has already been shown on tape.

They both hoped Arnold's saga was nothing and were flat-out wrong.

Maybe their hope strategy should be slightly revised to plan better during the most important talent-acquisition phases during the NFL calandar.

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