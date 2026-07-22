Lions 2026 Training Camp Battles to Watch (And Most Likely Cuts)

The Detroit Lions open training camp in just over a week, and when they do it will be a competitive atmosphere.

For an organization that is known for hosting one of the most physical camps in the league, the 2026 season might be their most competitive yet. There are more position battles for starting jobs in years past, with depth across the roster creating a competitive atmosphere for Dan Campbell's team.

Here's a look at four training camp battles to watch, along with predictions for winners and who could be on the wrong side of the roster bubble at the conclusion of training camp.

Right tackle

With All-Pro Penei Sewell moving to the left side after Taylor Decker's departure, the battle for the spot opposite him is set to begin. The Lions have two main candidates, with the potential for more in the event that someone emerges.

Right now, first-round pick Blake Miller and veteran Larry Borom are the top two contenders for the spot. Miller is the prized draft pick whom the Lions hope will take ownership of the role, but they've expressed plenty of optimism about Borom's ability to contribute and play at a high level.

Borom's experience is an advantage, and the Lions' prior history suggests they won't simply hand the job to Miller based on status alone.

Others in the mix include third-year vet Gio Manu, who has yet to take a big step in his development and enters camp firmly on the roster bubble, and Devin Cochran who spent most of last season on the Lions' practice squad.

Who wins?: Right now, the safest bet is that Borom emerges as the leader ahead of Week 1, with Miller eventually taking control of the position by midseason and into the future. However, Miller seemed to be taking hold of his responsibilities nicely in offseason workouts and could step in without hesitation.

Though the Lions could have their reservations about starting a rookie right away, I think Miller could be up to the task. He rarely missed a practice in college, and was one of the top-performing tackles in this year's draft class. I've wavered on this decision throughout the offseason, and am now of the belief that Miller could win the job right away.

Who gets cut?: Manu could be in danger of being on the outside at this stage of his career, as he needs to show plenty of growth to warrant a depth spot. Detroit restocked the interior line with veterans, and Miles Frazier could also provide tackle depth due to his versatility.

If Manu gets a look at guard and performs well, he could turn around his fortunes. Cochran is also a roster long-shot, and both players could be candidates to return and continue their development on the practice squad.

Left guard

Campbell has said this position will be open for competition even as incumbent starter Christian Mahogany returns. Mahogany’s 2025 season was interrupted by an injury, and as a result the team will look at other options that they’ve brought in as part of what could be a lengthy competition.

Other candidates for the spot include Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch, both of whom are newcomers. Scruggs was acquired in the David Montgomery trade, while Bartch was signed in free agency.

Bartch did not participate in offseason workouts while rehabbing a foot injury, while Scruggs did a little bit of everything. The Lions seem to be intrigued with Bartch, however, as he has performed well when healthy throughout his career.

One dark horse to watch is Miles Frazier, who got some run late last year as a rookie. The LSU product can play either tackle or guard, and could wind up being a depth asset.

Who wins?: While Mahogany could certainly challenge for the job, the Lions may see more value in turning to a veteran. Bartch’s health troubles throughout his career cast a shadow of uncertainty, as otherwise his body of work points to him being the favorite for the job.

Scruggs could be a Swiss-army knife as a depth piece, with the ability to provide a spot start at either center or both guard spots. Mahogany, meanwhile, will likely benefit from the competition as it will bring out his best.

I’ll go with Bartch to win the job at this stage, with Scruggs finishing second and Mahogany third.

Who gets cut?: Frazier’s versatility makes him a helpful player, and as a result he should be comfortable heading into his second season. As mentioned earlier, if Manu gets a look at guard then performing well could be his path to the roster.

The Lions also have depth players such as Michael Niese, Mason Miller and undrafted rookie Melvin Priestly. Miller and Priestly are both players who have a lot of work to do to make the active roster but could wind up back in Detroit as members of the practice squad.

Niese, meanwhile, has interior flexibility having played both center and guard, and if an injury opens up a spot in camp, he could wind up making the team as a dark horse. If not, he is a player the organization has trusted in the past and would be a practice squad player with the potential to be elevated in the event of injury.

EDGE 2

The Lions added size to this group during the offseason, as they signed a pair of veterans and drafted two players as well. D.J. Wonnum is the headliner, as he brings plenty of experience and proven run-stopping ability to the mix opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

While Wonnum’s experience stands out, there are other intriguing options who could produce. Derrick Moore, the team’s second-round pick, has plenty of athleticism and upside, with an underrated element of power in his game.

There’s also Payton Turner, a former first-round pick who has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Turner is an imposing figure with good size, and could wind up being a nice add if he’s able to stay healthy throughout camp.

Two dark horse contenders to keep an eye on are Ahmed Hassanein and Anthony Lucas. Hassanein had his rookie year cut short by a preseason injury, and while the Lions didn’t keep him on the active roster they thought enough of him to keep him in the organization.

Who wins?: Wonnum’s skill set is exactly what the Lions covet from an EDGE on the opposite side of their Pro Bowler. He can set a firm edge, as well as get into the backfield and rush the passer at any given time.

Turner appears primed for rotational duty, while Moore could be a sub-package rusher early in his career with the ability to add more to his plate should he produce.

Who gets cut?: Hassanein and Lucas could both have intriguing cases to make the roster. The Lions drafted Hassanein just one year ago, and he was having a solid camp before the injury last year. I think there’s enough upside with him to hang onto him to start the year.

Meanwhile, Lucas has the tougher road as an undrafted free agent, but the Lions have a history of keeping UDFAs who catch their eye. Even if he’s not on the active roster to start the year, if Detroit can get him through waivers to the practice squad he could be a candidate to be elevated later.

Rutgers undrafted free agent Eric O’Neill and seventh-round pick Tyre West are both also in the mix. However, West could be better suited for an interior defensive line role, while O’Neill may have a tough time getting through cuts barring a surge of production.

Cornerback 2

A turbulent offseason has created an opening in Detroit's secondary. Terrion Arnold was released amidst an ongoing legal matter, leaving the Lions in a competition for their second spot at cornerback.

With D.J. Reed set to be the team's top cornerback, the likes of Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary and Ennis Rakestraw are the favorites to start opposite him. One factor could be how much nickel the defense plays, as that could lead one of the competitors to slide inside.

Right now, Ya-Sin is the favorite, with Rakestraw being the dark horse to compete for the job. McCreary is the most natural option of the three to play nickel, though rookie Keith Abney could challenge him in that regard.

Who wins?: Based on overall production, Ya-Sin is the leader in the clubhouse for that spot. He revived his career with a strong year last year, and will likely be the first option. However, I'm watching Rakestraw due to the fact that he has had two strong camps before injuries slowed him in the regular season each time.

While Ya-Sin could win the job out of camp, don't be surprised if Rakestraw finds his way into the lineup at some point during the regular season. Health is the biggest question for the 2024 second-round pick, and if he can be durable in camp, it could have big rewards.

Who gets cut?: One surprise candidate who could be on the roster bubble is veteran Khalil Dorsey. One of the team's top special teams options in recent years, Dorsey will be competing for his gunner spot with a number of young players in camp and could get challenged.

Nick Whiteside was a nice addition last year amidst injuries, but faces stiff competition to make the roster with his best path likely being special teams. The Lions also have undrafted rookies Aamaris Brown and De'Shawn Rucker in the mix.