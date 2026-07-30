How Tyleik Williams Put 'Money In The Bank of Trust'

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams caught the attention of supporters when he revealed on social media that he had lost 50 pounds this offseason.

Some wondered had he decided to dip his playing weight to under 300 pounds, which could cause some issues at his position along the interior of the defensive line.

After reassuring supporters, it has been revealed that the former first-round pick reported to training camp at 325 pounds and aced the conditioning test.

Dan Campbell, speaking to reporters prior to training camp practice on Thursday, praised Williams' efforts to put himself in the best possible shape heading into the summer.

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"Really proud of him, he’s a man of his word," said Campbell. "Before we drafted him, Brad and I sat up there saying, ‘Is there gonna be an issue with your weight ever?’ He said no. He came in, he noticed that he was a little bit heavy in the spring. He came in two weeks before our program even started and was pretty heavy, and said, ‘Hey man, I want to get this right.’ He put in the work.

"Scott (Nealon) did a helluva job with him, nutritionists, all that got him right. He just put the work in. I tell you what, man, he’s a man of his word," Campbell commented further. "Came in, 325, made his weight, crushed the conditioning test. Like I told him, told the team, now he’s put some money in the bank of trust. It’s awesome. I’m really fired up, man, that’s a credit to him.”

Along with Alim McNeill, Detroit is banking on their defensive line to be able to stop the run and disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Williams had an up and down rookie campaign and even saw his snap counts slightly diminish, as veteran Roy Lopez started to earn the trust of his coaching staff.

Heading into his sophomore season, the former Ohio State Buckeyes defender is aiming to live up to his promise and to continue to do whatever is needed to stay out on the football field.

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