What I'm Watching Closest During Lions Training Camp (And Why You Should Too)

In less than a week, the Detroit Lions' entire roster will have reported to training camp for the start of the 2026 season.

Rookies report July 25, while veterans report three days later. After all players have reported, the Lions will begin practicing ahead of the start of the regular season.

It will be an intriguing year for sixth-year coach Dan Campbell, who is looking to help the team bounce back from a down year and a last-place finish. Optimism is high, but the team will have questions to answer when training camp begins.

Here are the three things I'm watching closest when the Lions begin training camp.

Changes in practice and preseason structure

The Lions have a changed practice schedule from years past, as they have elected not to hold joint practices for the first time since Campbell's first season. As a result, it could change the dynamic of the Lions' practices throughout training camp.

Campbell is known for conducting one of the most physical training camps in the entire league, as he has traditionally loaded up the reps for starters in practice and allowed depth players to handle the majority of the work in preseason games.

He has treated joint practices as games essentially for his starters, but with no joint practices he could elect to play starters in the preseason and lighten the workload somewhat for them in practices during camp.

I'm still expecting the Lions' training camp practices to be physical, but will be intrigued to see whether or not the team elects to give their starters action during preseason games.

Can rookies win starting jobs?

The Lions have several rookies who will be in the mix to start right away. Blake Miller, Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder all are expected to compete for big roles, and depending on how the cornerback room shakes out Keith Abney II could be in contention for a big role right away.

Miller and Moore are the headliners, as both players have paths to starting jobs. In the case of Miller, he'll be competing with veteran Larry Borom for the right tackle job and could wind up being a longterm starter if everything pans out.

Meanwhile, Moore is a bit of a longshot with the veterans D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner presumably ahead of him. He could wind up playing a significant role later in the year, or could step into it right away if he bursts onto the scene in training camp.

Ultimately, the Lions have an exciting group of rookies that have the potential to be impactful, and they could wind up being significant contributors sooner rather than later.

Does Holmes get deals done?

One of the more intriguing underlying storylines for the Lions this offseason is the fact that they have several key players awaiting new contracts. They got a deal done with Jack Campbell, and have three other members of that draft class who are eligible for extensions.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the biggest name available for a new deal, as the 2023 No. 12 overall pick could earn a market resetting contract. There is the presence of Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, who also is extension eligible and expected to get a big deal as well.

While this could lead to an elongated negotiation process for Gibbs, there's also a report from the team's flagship radio station that no new deal by training camp could lead to him not participating at the start of camp.

The Lions do have an extra year of team control with Gibbs due to his fifth-year option, so there isn't as much urgency as there is to get a deal done with tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch.

LaPorta is cleared to go for training camp, while Branch's status is uncertain amidst his recovery from a torn Achilles suffered last December. Health could be a factor in getting these deals done, and LaPorta's clearance could be a positive sign for his future and the possibility of an extension.

These extension talks will be an intriguing subplot particularly at the start of camp, as it will be interesting to see if there is a fallout should no new deals get done before it begins.