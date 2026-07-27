Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Primer

Training camp is here for the Detroit Lions.

Rookies reported over the weekend, and veterans will do so on Tuesday. After that, it is full speed ahead toward the 2026 season.

For Dan Campbell's team, the upcoming campaign will be centered around an all-business approach as they look to rebound from a disappointing 9-8 finish that saw them place last in the NFC North.

Here is a recap of the Lions' offseason, as well as a preview of what's to come when the Lions officially open training camp.

Key losses

It was something of a turbulent offseason for Detroit. It began prior to free agency, when the team released veterans Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker. The Decker saga was a surprise, as the veteran had announced his intention to return for another season just days before he requested his release.

The move was made for financial reasons, and though Campbell said there was an opportunity for him to return prior to his release, he noted that it would've been at a lower rate than what he was owed. Decker remains unsigned at this stage of the offseason.

Shortly after, the Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. This ended a three-year era where Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs formed a formidable duo in Detroit's backfield.

Once free agency began, several key players primarily on the defensive side of the ball departed. Alex Anzalone and Amik Robertson were two of the top departures, with Anzalone being a multi-year captain and Robertson being a swiss-army knife in the secondary.

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DJ Reader and Roy Lopez were all key players on the defensive line that also left for new teams. The Lions also lost Kalif Raymond, their punt returner and third receiver for the last five years who signed with the Chicago Bears.

The offseason had one more twist for Detroit in June, as Terrion Arnold turned himself into authorities after a warrant was issued for his involvement in a alleged kidnapping and robbery plot in Florida.

Arnold was released by the Lions in late-June, opening a need at cornerback late in the offseason. It marked the end of what was a disappointing two-year tenure with the team for the 2024 first-round pick.

On the coaching front, the Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator John Morton but kept a majority of their coaching staff intact otherwise. They hired Drew Petzing from the Arizona Cardinals to fill the void.

Key additions

Detroit entered the offseason with the intent of saving some cash in future seasons to account for extensions for key players within their core. One of those players, linebacker Jack Campbell, has a deal done already to the tune of four years, $81 million.

The team focused on adding players on one-year deals, but did make one external multi-year commitment in signing center Cade Mays. The Lions hope Mays can be a long-term answer after Frank Ragnow's retirement prior to last season and subsuquent failed comeback attempt.

Otherwise, the Lions made moves to sign players to one-year deals. Notable additions to the offense include tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Greg Dortch, offensive linemen Ben Bartch and Juice Scruggs (trade with Texans) and tight end Tyler Conklin.

Defensively, the Lions targeted the secondary as an area of need. Christian Izien and Chuck Clark are both additions at safety, while Roger McCreary has slot and boundary versatility at cornerback. Elsewhere, linebacker Damone Clark, defensive tackle Jay Tufele and defensive ends D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner are all also on one-year contracts.

Late in offseason workouts, the Lions added competition to their wide receiver room with the additions of four UFL wide receivers. This group includes Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black, Tay Martin and Lawrence Keys III.

Rookies

Round 1, pick 17 — Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Round 2, pick 44 — Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Round 4, pick 118 — Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

Round 5, pick 157 — Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Round 5, pick 168 — Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

Round 6, pick 205 — Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

Round 7, pick 222 — Tyre West, DL, Tennessee

Undrafted free agents

QB Luke Altmyer

TE Miles Kitselman

OL Melvin Priestly

EDGE Anthony Lucas

EDGE Eric O'Neill

DL Aidan Keanaaina

LB Erick Hunter

DB De'Shawn Rucker

DB Aamaris Brown

Position battles

Left guard

One of the Lions' biggest position battles will involve a returning starter. Christian Mahogany is back, but with all the additions the team made there will be a competition for the spot. Mahogany will need to show strides of improvement to hold off Ben Bartch and Juice Scruggs.

Bartch missed all of the team's offseason workouts, but was not placed on the PUP list and is expected to be available for the start of camp based on that. He could be the biggest challenger for the left guard spot, while Scruggs has the versatility to play all three interior spots.

Right tackle

With Decker gone and Penei Sewell shifting to left tackle, the Lions will have a battle for the starting spot on the right side. The primary contenders are Miller and Borom, who enter camp on opposite ends of the experience spectrum.

Miller proved in college that he is durable, and seems to be taking strongly to the offensive scheme based on his comments in training camp. However, Borom is an experienced starter and won't go quietly, so this could be a competition that lasts well into training camp.

EDGE 2

Much like the tackle position, the Lions will be looking to find a running mate for a standout in Aidan Hutchinson. The top candidates include D.J. Wonnum, Payton Turner and second-round pick Derrick Moore.

Based on production and experience, Wonnum appears to be far and away the top option. However, the Lions could get creative schematically using Moore as a sub-package rusher, or even bumping Levi Onwuzurike out to the end position at times.

Cornerback 2

With Arnold released, the Lions have an opening on the boundary. D.J. Reed will be the starter on one side, with the likes of Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary and Ennis Rakestraw emerging as options for the second spot.

Ya-Sin proved himself worthy of a new contract with his performance last year, and may have a leg up in the competition. McCreary is certainly in the mix, but could slide in and play nickel for Detroit's defense. Rakestraw is a darkhorse whose biggest setback has been injuries over the past two seasons.

Linebacker 3

With Anzalone gone, the Lions have big shoes to fill rounding out their linebacking corps. Campbell and Derrick Barnes are back, but the team will need a third option to fill out the unit. The leader of the candidates appears to be Malcolm Rodriguez, who re-upped with the team on a one-year deal.

Rolder could factor in if he has a strong performance in training camp, while veterans like Clark and Trevor Nowaske also have valuable experience. Even if the Lions play more nickel at the expense of having a third linebacker, there will be a need in base defenses for the team to find a third linebacker.