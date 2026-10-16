David Montgomery Having Disastrous Season Shows Lions Won Trade

The Detroit Lions have quickly seen the benefits of trading away running back David Montgomery.

Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs is the highest PFF-graded center in the National Football League (75.6), through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

It is evident the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes won the trade that sent away a popular running back who became part of a top tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Montgomery had a solid first game for the Houston Texans, but the last month has seen the veteran running back fall off the map.

The 29-year-old is currently dealing with a groin injury that was suffered against the Tennessee Titans last week.

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ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell recently released his list of 15 NFL players, coaches on the hot seat entering Week 6 of the regular season and Montgomery was included.

As Barnwell explained, "The latest in a series of offseason additions to try to fix a moribund Texans running game, Montgomery hasn't been able to transfer his successful three-year stretch in Detroit to Houston. Though the 2019 third-round pick scored three touchdowns in the Week 1 loss to the Bills, Montgomery has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry and posted a league-worst 23.1% success rate. You can help compensate for those issues with explosive runs, but Montgomery has just one gain of 10-plus yards across 52 carries this season."

With Montgomery struggling, the Texans may be forced to utilize Woody Marks much more.

"The second-year pro had what qualifies as a great game on the ground for a Texans back, turning 15 carries into 62 yards while adding four catches for 23 yards as a receiver," Barnwell writes. "The Texans have been hesitant to turn the lead role over to Marks, but Montgomery's struggles and the groin injury might leave them no choice."

The Lions have an interesting decision to make with Scruggs, who filled in admirably in the absence of Cade Mays.

The former Carolina Panthers lineman is set to return from a wrist injury. It is likely Scruggs will be a reserve, taking a back seat to a player that inked a lucrative three-year free agent contract this offseason.

While it would be quite unpopular, Holmes could decide to turn an asset into an opportunity to address a clear weakness.

It is not expected Scruggs will be traded at the deadline, but the Lions still have the worst pass defense in the NFL and are in need of more than just a band-aid at the cornerback position.

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