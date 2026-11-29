The Detroit Lions prided themselves on being able to stop the run this season.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Bears were able to rack up 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, resulting in a 39-35 victory against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Kelvin Sheppard's defense ended up surrendering 6.1 yards per carry and a 61% success rate to Ben Johnson's offense.

Part of the reason for Detroit's subpar performance was the play of the linebackers. According to PFF, Malcolm Rodriguez and K.J. Britt were among the lowest-graded defenders for the Lions in Week 12.

Rodriguez commented postgame on being given the green dot responsibilities this week.

“It went well. It’s one of those things where they wanted me to have the green dot. So, all week, I had the green dot," said Rodriguez. "It’s my job, at the end of the day. I haven’t had it since my rookie year, but it’s kind of like riding a bike. It was fine. All week, just quick turnaround, but it was one of those things it was natural."

During the game, the former sixth-round pick rolled his ankle, but eventually returned to finish the game.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Good, Bad and Ugly From 39-35 Loss to Bears

“It's one of those things I didn't want to leave the guys,” Rodriguez explained to reporters. “So, I wanted to go out there and still do my job to the best of my ability. I got the okay from the training staff and all of that and just rode the adrenaline rush.”

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown were among the highest PFF-graded players on offense. Juice Scruggs and Brock Wright were among the lowest graded against the Lions division rival.

Here is a look at how PFF evaluated the Lions against the Bears at Ford Field.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players



RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 91.6

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 91.6

OT Penei Sewell — 84.0

OG Tate Ratledge — 82.2

QB Jared Goff — 78.6

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players



OT Blake Miller — 62.1

WR Isaac TeSlaa — 55.9

RB Sione Vaki — 55.1

C Juice Scruggs — 41.8

TE Brock Wright — 41.6

Highest PFF-graded defensive players



CB Roger McCreary — 80.9

S Kerby Joseph — 76.3

DT Tyleik Williams — 74.0

DT Alim McNeill — 73.2

DT Mekhi Wingo — 67.0

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players



CB D.J. Reed — 49.9

CB Nick Whiteside — 43.9

CB Rock Ya-Sin — 43.7

LB Malcolm Rodriguez — 35.4

LB K.J. Britt — 31.3

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