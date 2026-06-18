Lions Derrick Moore Understands D-Line Unit Is Facing 'Lots of Pressure'

The Detroit Lions' roster understands the significant importance of how winning battles in the trenches will help the team achieve many of their goals for the upcoming 2026 season.

It is not just the offensive line that is feeling the pressure.

Rookie defensive end Derrick Moore discussed his overall impression of the defensive ends room and his mindset throughout his first month practicing with an NFL team.

"My overall impression is, I feel like there's a lot of pressure on our room, but I'm just happy to be there," said Moore. "Really just happy to learn from all the guys, like Hutch, PT (Payton Turner), D.J. (Wonnum) and Hassan (Ahmed Hassanein). I'm just happy to learn from all the guys. And like I said, just continue to be a sponge. And just as time goes on, just to grow as a player."

The first month has been a positive experience, as he continues to learn the system and works to find his niche early in his career.

"My first mindset really was just being a sponge, taking on all the knowledge, learning the good and the bad from all the older guys in the room," said Moore. "Just really come in and be humble, keep my head down. And like I said at the time, find my role in the system, as best as I can, with that being defense and special teams."

Many have asked him about playing alongside Aidan Hutchinson, another player that played collegiately at Michigan.

"I feel like a lot of people always talk about how I feel to be with Hutch, you know? It'd be an honor, you know, playing with Hutch," said Moore. "But at the end of the day,, we signed up to be the best unit in the country, in the league really. And just go out and dominate together as a unit."

Positive reviews for Kyle Whittingham

Moore's alma mater made a coaching change this offseason, with Kyle Whittingham taking over for Sherrone Moore after the former coach was fired for inappropriate conduct.

Moore was able to meet the new head coach before being drafted and the coach made a strong first impression on him.

"He's a great guy. When he first came in, I believe like in the first week or two, I went up to the office just to go talk to him. We talked a little bit. He sat me down and he just got to know me," said Moore. "Actually, a great guy. We got to know each other, chopped it up for a little bit. And we just talked about the crazy seasons that we had last year. Then he just pretty much talked about the goals that he had for the season coming up.

"It was just a great, great conversation. Great guy. And everything I'm hearing back from all of the guys back at the facility every day just sounds good," Moore added. "So, I'm definitely looking forward to them guys. I'm gonna be at a couple of games for sure. And you know, I just hope for them guys to turn everything back around."