Lions Will 'Push It' At Training Camp, But Won't Break Players

The Detroit Lions' offseason has had something of a different feel following the team's 9-8 finish in 2025.

Following the season that is considered a disappointment by many counts, the Lions have made some changes to their offseason. Head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized an all-business approach to the offseason, and some changes have been made to the schedule.

Detroit didn't conduct a rookie minicamp and won't have joint practices against another team in training camp for the first time since Campbell's first season as head coach.

However, Campbell doesn't plan on changing how the team works in training camp. He had strong words about what the team has planned for camp from a mentality standpoint, and hinted that some starters could play in the preseason due to the absence of joint practices.

"We're gonna push it. We're gonna push, that's what we do. But we'll do it smart. We've got to get these guys ready for a season," Campbell said. "There is a chance we play some of these guys in the preseason without the joint practices."

Under Campbell, the Lions have become known for having physical practices. Campbell has instilled a competitive culture where players are known for making the most of their opportunities to win jobs. As a result, their practices are often physical, intense and competitive.

Even with the risk of injury that comes with conducting practices of this nature, the sixth-year coach isn't letting that fear sway him from the process that he believes is best to get his team ready to play the regular season.

As a former player himself, Campbell understands the natural push and pull element to the grind of training camp and has traditionally demonstrated a keen eye for when to do both. He did note that he will be conscious of not pushing the players too far during the training camp process.

"I'm gonna do what I think is best to prepare these guys for 17 weeks, but also understand that man, we've got to be smart about it and we can't break them in training camp," Campbell said. "So the approach will stay the same, it will. You've got to get ready, and you can't let fear of injury scare you away from what you believe in."

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