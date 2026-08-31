Detroit Lions 2026 Practice Squad Revealed
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The Detroit Lions have revealed their initial 2026 NFL practice squad.
General manager Brad Holmes was able to decide which waived players he wanted back, as no Lions player on the waiver wire was awarded to another NFL team.
Running back Trayveon Williams, who secured 57 rushing yards on nine carries against the Colts in the preseason finale, did not return to the practice squad.
Wide receiver Tom Kennedy has used social media the last two seasons to drop hints that he would again be back in Motown.
Rookie Luke Altmyer, after completing his first training camp, has landed back with the Lions. He shared after defeating the Colts what he saw on the interception he threw.
“I was looking for Thomas Gordon on the crossing route," said Altmyer. "We were running a kind of bootleg play and it was a miscommunication. I miscommunicated or he didn’t hear me correctly in the huddle, which led to the defense making a play on the ball. That’s kind of the theme in this league. You make a mistake, these teams, these defenses will capitalize on them. Yeah, just a very, very unfortunate thing to happen. It was cool to bounce back from it. We went down there and scored the next drive and no one batted an eye and we kept moving.”
Despite the turnover, the first-year quarterback gained some confidence in how he performed after the turnover.
“That’s what they are looking for, that is what everyone is looking for," Altmyer said. "How are you going to respond to difficult things? Taking it one play at a time, that’s all you got. All you got is the moment, and can you go win the moment. You know, I went back on the field and had that moment to go win. I tried to do that and just taking it one thing at a time. Trusting in my abilities, trusting in my teammates, trusting the preparation, and moving forward.
"A lot of guys played well around me," Altmyer continued. "The whole day, especially on that drive. It’s really cool to see that especially after an unfortunate thing. Credit to our defense too, putting the fire out and only giving up three there. Can’t put them in those situations.”
2026 Detroit Lions practice squad
QB Luke Altmyer
LB Joe Bachie
DB Aamaris Brown
OL Devin Cochran
TE Thomas Gordon
WR Lucky Jackson
WR Tom Kennedy
EDGE Anthony Lucas
G Mason Miller
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
DL Chris Smith
DL Ben Stille
DL Tyre West
CB Nick Whiteside
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!