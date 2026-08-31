Detroit Lions 2026 Practice Squad Revealed

The Detroit Lions have revealed their initial 2026 NFL practice squad.

General manager Brad Holmes was able to decide which waived players he wanted back, as no Lions player on the waiver wire was awarded to another NFL team.

Running back Trayveon Williams, who secured 57 rushing yards on nine carries against the Colts in the preseason finale, did not return to the practice squad.

Wide receiver Tom Kennedy has used social media the last two seasons to drop hints that he would again be back in Motown.

Rookie Luke Altmyer, after completing his first training camp, has landed back with the Lions. He shared after defeating the Colts what he saw on the interception he threw.

“I was looking for Thomas Gordon on the crossing route," said Altmyer. "We were running a kind of bootleg play and it was a miscommunication. I miscommunicated or he didn’t hear me correctly in the huddle, which led to the defense making a play on the ball. That’s kind of the theme in this league. You make a mistake, these teams, these defenses will capitalize on them. Yeah, just a very, very unfortunate thing to happen. It was cool to bounce back from it. We went down there and scored the next drive and no one batted an eye and we kept moving.”

Despite the turnover, the first-year quarterback gained some confidence in how he performed after the turnover.

“That’s what they are looking for, that is what everyone is looking for," Altmyer said. "How are you going to respond to difficult things? Taking it one play at a time, that’s all you got. All you got is the moment, and can you go win the moment. You know, I went back on the field and had that moment to go win. I tried to do that and just taking it one thing at a time. Trusting in my abilities, trusting in my teammates, trusting the preparation, and moving forward.

"A lot of guys played well around me," Altmyer continued. "The whole day, especially on that drive. It’s really cool to see that especially after an unfortunate thing. Credit to our defense too, putting the fire out and only giving up three there. Can’t put them in those situations.”

2026 Detroit Lions practice squad

QB Luke Altmyer

LB Joe Bachie

DB Aamaris Brown

OL Devin Cochran

TE Thomas Gordon

WR Lucky Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

EDGE Anthony Lucas

G Mason Miller

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

DL Chris Smith

DL Ben Stille

DL Tyre West

CB Nick Whiteside

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