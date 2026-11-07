The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching.

For teams like the Detroit Lions, this weekend's slate of games is the final opportunity to get eyes on potential targets before the pressure to make a deal reaches a fever pitch. The deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The Lions are 5-2 entering Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins and are right in the mix for the NFC North crown. However, every team in the division is currently above .500, and just earning a playoff spot in a crowded NFC will be a challenge.

Because of this, the Lions are facing pressure to make a trade to bolster their roster ahead of the deadline. General manager Brad Holmes has made deadline deals in the past, but has prioritized supplemental additions rather than making a big splash throughout his tenure.

The NFC North has been busy leading up to the deadline, with the Chicago Bears making the headlining move up to this point in their blockbuster to acquire former Tennessee Titans standout defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons.

With other teams around the NFC also being active, the Lions need to make a deal to keep up in what is sure to be a competitive stretch run amongst teams looking to make the postseason.

This year, the Lions' consensus biggest need is at the cornerback position. Though the team has gotten improved performances from D.J. Reed and Roger McCreary in recent weeks, the depth is limited and the secondary remains one of the worst in the league against the pass.

Leading up to the deadline, players potentially linked to the Lions include Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton.

With the recent injuries to Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder, the Lions' linebacker depth has also taken a hit and they could be in the market for a player at that position as well.

Last year, the Lions did not make an addition at the trade deadline. The year prior, they made a deal to acquire veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns after losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending leg injury. Smith notched four sacks in eight games for the Lions in 2024.

Holmes also made a deal at the 2023 deadline, acquiring wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Browns. That deal didn't pay off, as Peoples-Jones played a very limited role before not making the team the following year.

In 2022, the Lions were sellers as Holmes traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline. However, the Lions rebounded in the second half of that season to finish with a winning record at 9-8 and missed the postseason by just one game.

Follow along leading up to Tuesday's deadline for all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Lions.

Rumors

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