Detroit Lions Reportedly Get Positive News About Alim McNeill Injury

The Detroit Lions can ill afford to lose any key pieces of their defense, especially since the unit has been besieged with issues the past couple of seasons.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill has worked his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and is a key piece of the defensive line.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the former third-round pick is, "believed to be okay after leaving practice early on Friday."

The 26-year-old left practice, along with Jimmy Rolder, and was reportedly evaluated for a neck injury.

Dan Campbell spoke about McNeill's importance just prior to practice and indicated he was a player that could take advantage of one-on-one opportunities on a regular basis.

“Mac is very important. It is going to be huge. Particularly when, look, on all of it, it's big, right because you're part of the other 10 that are on that field," said Campbell. "But when you're talking about transitioning to rush off a play pass from the offense or even just, here we go, man, it's a known pass down. Somebody's going to get a one-on-one. And, a lot of times you can fabricate it to where you're going to get two one-on-ones. Not always, but well, they're not going to let (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch do that. They shouldn't.

"You go back to last year, teams aren't going to allow that. We wouldn't allow that. Sometimes it'll be Mac that has to take it. Well, now your nose or the other end's got to win, but there's these times where either he's not doubled or Hutch, they have got to win. Mac’s got to win. And, he has the ability to win a one-on-one."

In his return last year, McNeill indicated he was not as effective as he should have been. He had trouble sleeping knowing that he could have done more to help his team.

With a full offseason to recover, he has looked solid, through the first week of camp.

" I know we're only two days in, we're springing two days in, but he does look better. He looks like he's back to what he was. He's healthy," said Campbell. "And I told you, he would never say anything about it. He never did last year. When we went back and watched clip after clip, back-to-back-to-back, of all the seasons, when you start going through all of these, he was favoring the leg a little bit.

"I don't think he even realized it. And so, it's just good to have him back. He looks great. He's moving well, and he's a huge piece for us on defense.”

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