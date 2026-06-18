Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projection After 2026 Minicamp

Following the conclusion of Detroit Lions 2026 mandatory minicamp, here is the latest On SI 53-man roster projection.

Quarterback (2)

In: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater

Out: Luke Altmyer

The Lions will be comfortable with two veteran quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season. Luke Altmeyer will benefit from spending his rookie campaign on the practice squad.

Running back (4)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

Out: Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux

With the team utilizing Jahmyr Gibbs much more this season, there is less opportunity for Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors to contribute on offense. But, both are valuable special teams assets and will land a spot on the team this season.

Wide receiver (5)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett.

Out: Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tom Kennedy, Malik Cunningham, Tarik Black, Tay Martin, Lucky Jackson

Injured: Kendrick Law

The Lions made the decision to add multiple wide receivers to the roster during minicamp. The unit is expected to be among the best in the National Football League this season.

Tight end (4)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks

Out: Miles Kitselman, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon

This spring, the decision to convert Jackson Meeks to tight end has been revealed. Dan Campbell has been intrigued with Meeks' size. If he has a chance to make the roster, he will need to demonstrate reliability as a blocker.

Offensive line (9)

In: Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier, Ben Bartch

Out: Giovanni Manu, Devin Cochran, Seth McLaughlin, Mason Miller, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal

Detroit's offensive line is expected to again be the driving force that works to get the running game back on track. The left guard battle at training camp will provide opportunities for Giovanni Manu and Colby Sorsdal to show the coaching staff why they belong on the roster.

Interior defensive line (5)

In: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo, Levi Onwuzurike, Ahmed Hassanein

Out: Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina, Jay Tufele, Skyler Gill-Howard

Hassanein bulked up this offseason for an opportunity to compete at the big end spot. If Levi Onwuzurike can stay healthy this season, his versatility and experience will be welcomed for a defensive line unit seeking to gain an identity.

EDGE (4)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner

Out: Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill

Detroit's defensive ends are again tasked with stopping the run, but working diligently to sack the quarterback. Rookie Derrick Moore will take an early back seat to veterans, but should be able to carve out a role in his first NFL season.

Linebacker (5)

In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske.

Out: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter, Damone Clark

Playing in nickel formation more means the team may elect to carry more defensive ends than linebackers this season. Detroit played in base defense, with three linebackers on the field, a significant amount in 2025.

Cornerbacks (7)

In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin, Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey

Out: Nick Whiteside, Aamaris Brown, De'Shawn Rucker

Detroit's coaching staff wants third-year cornerback Terrion Arnold to earn his starting job again by competing and executing at a high level all throughout training camp. The former first-round pick admits to being 75 percent healthy heading into the summer.

Safety (5)

In: Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper

Out: Loren Strickland, Dan Jackson

Injured: Brian Branch

Chuck Clark and Christian Izien have performed well throughout the spring. With Joseph and Branch working their way back from injury, the team will also rely on veterans like Avonte Maddox to assist the back end.

Specialist (3)

In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten.