Ranking Lions Position Groups Entering Training Camp: Will CB's Step Up?

The Detroit Lions enter training camp on a mission to erase bitter feelings following the conclusion of a disappointing 2025 season.

General manager Brad Holmes continued to retool the roster, not retaining older veterans and signing several players to shorter term deals.

Center Cade Mays was the biggest signing, while the back end was solidified most, given Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph spent the offseason rehabbing injuries.

Here is a ranking of the teams position groups, heading into the start of 2026 training camp.

11.) Cornerbacks

Most pundits have significant question marks regarding the cornerbacks unit. Losing Terrion Arnold was unexpected, which leaves Rock Ya-Sin as the favorite to land the spot opposite of D.J. Reed.

Depth behind the veteran starters is a major area of concern, as Ennis Rakestraw, Khalil Dorsey, Keith Abney, Roger McCreary and Nick Whiteside are still unproven players at the NFL level.

10.) Interior defensive line

Just observing several supporters clamoring for the team to trade for Vita Vea signals a lack of confidence in the interior of the defensive line.

Tyleik Williams has lost weight and Alim McNeill is looking to have a stronger 2026 campaign than he did in his attempt at returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Training camp will provide additional clues regarding if the team needs to address depth at the position, as several players who can aid the defensive line are vying for a spot on the roster and playing time.

9.) Interior offensive line

It may take a little time for offensive line chemistry to take shape. Cade Mays has not played a single game snap alongside Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge.

Dan Campbell indicated Mahogany was going to be in a battle for his starting job this summer, but many still believe he will end up as the starter Week 1.

Tate Ratledge is entering his second season. If he makes the necessary leap in his sophomore campaign, it bodes well for the unit moving past a down year.

8.) EDGE

A significant amount of investment was made at this position, as the team added multiple new defensive ends in free agency and drafted Derrick Moore.

D.J. Wonnum is the expected starter opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, but all eyes again will be on this unit, given the inconsistent pass-rush down the stretch last season.

7.) Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs is an early Offensive Player of the Year candidate. He has been named the clear No. 1 starter and should see his carries and targets increase this season.

The former first-round pick has added mixed martial arts to his training, giving him more confidence he can withstand the grind of being a bell cow running back.

Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki understand their roles, but the unit does need the offensive line to do their part for any chance of success this season.

6.) Offensive tackle

Penei Sewell should adapt well to playing at left tackle, even if it takes a little time early on in the summer. The former first-round pick was not happy with his play last season.

A motivated captain will again find himself being talked about as one of the best tackles in the league.

Blake Miller will battle Larry Borom for the starting spot at right tackle. While Miller is expected to be the starter, the team is comfortable having veterans who can fill in, if the first-round pick struggles early in his inaugural campaign.

5.) Linebacker

This is now officially Jack Campbell's defense. After inking a new lucrative contract extension, Campbell will lead Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriquez.

Jimmy Rolder is an intriguing rookie, as he made plays all throughout the spring. Despite his inexperience at the position, he could quickly earn playing time and move up the depth chart, if he has a productive training camp.

4.) Tight ends

Sam LaPorta not being played on the PUP list early was a great sign that he is truly ready to perform at training camp.

A back injury derailed his 2025 season and significantly impacted the offense.

Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin are solid backups, but the team could find a diamond in the rough in undrafted free agent Miles Kitselman.

3.) Quarterbacks

Jared Goff is in the prime of his career. He should produce at a very high level again this season.

Adding Drew Petzing as the new offensive coordinator should be a better fit than John Morton ever was.

It will be intriguing to observe new wrinkles added to the passing attack, as opposing defenses really took away any chance Detroit had of rolling out an explosive offense.

2.) Safeties

Kerby Joseph's health will dominate the headlines, but the team did a solid job of adding versatile veterans who can fill the void.

Brian Branch will continue his rehab, after also being placed on the PUP list with Joseph.

Avonte Maddox, Chuck Clark and Christian Izien will give the coaching staff comfort the safeties unit can again be a strength of the defense.

1.) Wide receivers

While Holmes has faced a significant amount of criticism for the struggles of the defense, his ability to land productive wide receivers has been the reason the offense has produced at an elite level.

The trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa should make Goff sleep easy at night.

The biggest issue the unit could face is each being fed enough targets to keep everyone happy.

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