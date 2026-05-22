Detroit Lions OT Blake Miller: 'It Definitely Feels More Real'

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Blake Miller is highly anticipating the first opportunity to put on pads and go out on the field to compete against his teammates.

Appearing on a team podcast featuring the 2026 rookie draft class, the No. 17 overall pick shared what it has been like to work with offensive line coach Hank Fraley, getting to know his teammates and how it has been during his early moments with the team.

"Still itching to get onto the field," Miller said. "Get helmets, get shoulder pads on. It definitely feels more real, and being able to be around everyone and interact with everyone, getting to work with all the staff here has been awesome.”

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney explained to local reporters the talented lineman was clearly a player that had what it took to play at the next level.

Miller indicated that Fraley has emphasized very early the importance of perfecting the proper technique, so that he does not have to think about fundamentals when he suits up and plays.

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"Great teacher when it comes to schematics like really helping me pick up everything very quickly. No grey area on stuff," said Miller. "And also, too, when it comes to technique, he's a technician. Everything needs to be perfect because when you go out there, you don't want to be thinking about your technique. Now is the time and he's really emphasized that to us."

Since arriving at the team's Allen Park Performance Center, the 22-year-old has been gathering input from as many teammates as possible.

“I’ve been trying to get as much input from as many guys as humanly possible, I feel like everyone’s got something to offer," Miller said. "Guys kind of emphasize different things in their own game, so they notice things in my game and really help me with that. I really appreciate how welcoming everyone has been and open to give me advice.”

This offseason, Detroit made it a priority to revamp the offensive line. It is expected Miller will compete with Larry Borom to be the team's starting right tackle in the fall.

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