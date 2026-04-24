The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to target a player many supporters were starting to become enamored with.

At pick No. 17, Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling was available, but the personnel department chose Blake Miller instead.

General manager Brad Holmes indicated that upon reviewing his film over the past couple of seasons, Miller was a finisher and a player that displayed a high level of athleticism.

"Really high floor player," said Holmes. "I actually was really intrigued, obviously. He's big, he's tough, he's smart. He's a finisher. He has unbelievable football character, work ethic. Everything from a culture standpoint, he fits that. That is the easy part.

"But, his ability is the stuff that, I mean, he's athletic. He's good athlete. It's hard to find guys that can move like that that are finishers, which that's what he is."

Freeling projects as a left tackle, a spot that now should be occupied by Penei Sewell. With the experience Miller has playing right tackle, he will compete with Larry Borom for the starting spot all throughout training camp.

The former Clemson Tigers right tackle was rated higher on Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 (No. 20) than Freeling (No. 22).

How time at Clemson shaped person and player

Miller shared with reporters after being selected how his time at Clemson helped him grow as a person and as a football player.

I'd say that as a player, the culture coach (Clemson head coach Dabo) Swinney has, I can't say enough good things about as a player. He really emphasized finishing blocks, getting to the ball, making sure you're getting down the field. He never saw anyone walking on the field. Those were things that were very emphasized to us," said Miller. "Physicality, obviously, (Clemson offensive line Coach Matt) Luke emphasized that one a lot. Aggression being the toughest team on the field, and those were really emphasized to me.

"I felt like too, as a person, just generally being a good human being, making sure that you're doing all the things that you need to, not just on the football field and in the film room, but also off the field and engaging with the community and just in general, just being the best person you can be."

Playing with Penei Sewell

Now that Sewell has become a household name, many college prospects shared at the combine they mold their game after the former No. 7 overall pick.

Miller is looking forward to the opportunity to play on the same offensive line with one of the best tackles in the National Football League.

"I can't wait. I've watched a lot of his tape throughout my time in college and there's so much stuff that he does incredibly well, his ability to move, get out in space, his ability to pass, protect," said Miller. "He uses hands effectively, how light he is on his feet, all those things are remarkable. And just to be able to sit in the same room as him and be on the same field as him and pick his brain and go over things with him and get his perspectives on things. I can't wait."

The instant reaction podcast highlights Miller's strengths and areas he must improve upon quickly, as he is embarking on his rookie campaign in the NFL.