Detroit Lions Final 2026 53-Man Roster Prediction

The Detroit Lions have concluded training camp and now set their sights on deciding which players will make up the initial 53-man roster.

Tight end Jackson Meeks and wide receiver Dominic Lovett were among the toughest decisions to consider when creating this projection.

Dan Campbell indicated the roster was deeper in several areas, likely resulting in the coaching staff being forced to cut players that will wind up on other teams. Those players could become key contributors elsewhere, something the former tight end is aware of.

Here is our final 53-man roster prediction, with an explanation given in the video below.

Quarterback (2)

In: Jared Goff, Josh Dobbs

Out: Luke Altmyer

Running back (4)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki

Out: Trayveon Williams, Roydell Williams, Jabari Small

Wide receiver (5)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Tay Martin

Out: Dominic Lovett, Malik Cunningham, Tom Kennedy, Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black

Injured: Kendrick Law (IR)

Tight end (4)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks

Out: Thomas Gordon, Zach Horton

Offensive line (9)

In: Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier, Gus Hartwig, Ben Bartch

Out: Devin Cochran, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal, Mason Miller, Seth McLaughlin

Injured: Giovanni Manu (NFI), Cade Mays (IR to return)

Defensive line (6)

In: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Tyler Lacy, Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard, Chris Smith

Out: Tyre West, Mekhi Wingo, Myles Adams,

EDGE (4)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein,

Out: Anthony Lucas, Ben Stille, Eric O'Neill

Injured: Payton Turner

Linebacker (6)

In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Devin White, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Jimmy Rolder

Out: Troy Reeder, Joe Bachie, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Erick Hunter

Injured: Damone Clark

Cornerback (7)

In: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw, Nick Whiteside, Keith Abney, Khalil Dorsey, Christian Izien

Out: Aamaris Brown, Roger McCreary, Ryan Cooper Jr., Ekow Boye-Dow, Eric Scott, Jason Taylor

Safety (3)

In: Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper

Out: Dan Jackson

Injured: Kerby Joseph (PUP), Brian Branch (PUP)

Specialist (3)

In: Jake Bates (K), Jack Fox (P), Hogan Hatten (LS)

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