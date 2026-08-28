Detroit Lions Final 2026 53-Man Roster Prediction
In this story:
The Detroit Lions have concluded training camp and now set their sights on deciding which players will make up the initial 53-man roster.
Tight end Jackson Meeks and wide receiver Dominic Lovett were among the toughest decisions to consider when creating this projection.
Dan Campbell indicated the roster was deeper in several areas, likely resulting in the coaching staff being forced to cut players that will wind up on other teams. Those players could become key contributors elsewhere, something the former tight end is aware of.
Here is our final 53-man roster prediction, with an explanation given in the video below.
Quarterback (2)
In: Jared Goff, Josh Dobbs
Out: Luke Altmyer
Running back (4)
In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki
Out: Trayveon Williams, Roydell Williams, Jabari Small
Wide receiver (5)
In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Tay Martin
Out: Dominic Lovett, Malik Cunningham, Tom Kennedy, Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black
Injured: Kendrick Law (IR)
Tight end (4)
In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks
Out: Thomas Gordon, Zach Horton
Offensive line (9)
In: Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier, Gus Hartwig, Ben Bartch
Out: Devin Cochran, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal, Mason Miller, Seth McLaughlin
Injured: Giovanni Manu (NFI), Cade Mays (IR to return)
Defensive line (6)
In: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Tyler Lacy, Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard, Chris Smith
Out: Tyre West, Mekhi Wingo, Myles Adams,
EDGE (4)
In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein,
Out: Anthony Lucas, Ben Stille, Eric O'Neill
Injured: Payton Turner
Linebacker (6)
In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Devin White, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Jimmy Rolder
Out: Troy Reeder, Joe Bachie, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Erick Hunter
Injured: Damone Clark
Cornerback (7)
In: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw, Nick Whiteside, Keith Abney, Khalil Dorsey, Christian Izien
Out: Aamaris Brown, Roger McCreary, Ryan Cooper Jr., Ekow Boye-Dow, Eric Scott, Jason Taylor
Safety (3)
In: Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper
Out: Dan Jackson
Injured: Kerby Joseph (PUP), Brian Branch (PUP)
Specialist (3)
In: Jake Bates (K), Jack Fox (P), Hogan Hatten (LS)
For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!