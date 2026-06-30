'We Gotta Move On': Detroit Lions Fans React to Terrion Arnold Being Cut

The Detroit Lions quickly made the decision to part ways with cornerback Terrion Arnold, just a mere hours after a Florida judge made the decision to grant bond in an alleged armed robbery, kidnapping case.

Prior to the decision, supporters were starting to express increased hope regarding the possibility the former first-round pick could still remain part of the team, if he was found innocent.

Chief Judge Christopher Sabella ruled the prosecution did not present enough evidence to warrant Arnold remaining in custody.

News spread quickly, with many supporters taking to social media to share their reactions to the Lons losing a key member of their secondary.

Recall, head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have spoken extensively about the revamped culture and not wanting players that disrupt the locker room.

A player like Arnold also did not do himself any favors with his struggles out on the football field. His 2025 season was injury-plagued.

He was even called out publicly by defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard for failing to be a consistent tackler.

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: Updated 53-Man Roster Prediction Without Terrion Arnold

Supporters had mixed feelings about Arnold being cut. Many were surprised, given the trial has not even started yet. Others understood why the team did not want to deal with a major distraction.

One supporter posted, "Confused. Why now? Unless Brad and/or Dan were watching live and caught Terrion lieing to them, this should have been done the day he was arrested if this is what they were gonna do because TA looked like he is going to get off of this from the hearing today."

A supporter wondered, "I don’t understand it. I know it’s negative PR but what if he’s innocent? The only thing I can think is the lions looked into it and it doesn’t look good and they had no intentions of resigning him."

Another shared, "We’re trying to win windows are always very small. Can’t have this kind of behavior and this kind of distraction on our team. I’m sorry I hope it all works out for him, but we gotta move on."

It has yet to be determined what the league will decide regarding the 23-year-old's playing future. A league spokesman has shared the matter is being taken under advisement.

Arnold could find himself on the Commissioner's Exempt List, resulting in a ban from playing on Sunday.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback being cut by the Lions.

Confused. Why now? Unless Brad and/or Dan were watching live and caught Terrion lieing to them, this should have been done the day he was arrested if this is what they were gonna do because TA looked like he is going to get off of this from the hearing today. — Nate MacAodha (@Keihndeth) June 29, 2026

Not surprised. Business decision. Innocent until proven guilty though so I don’t like it on a personal level. — Paul Bourgeois (@bourgeo3) June 30, 2026

It was inevitable. I just thought they’d wait for cap reasons — Luckiest Man in the World (@NADRETALF) June 29, 2026

Had to. Just not a good look for the organization and fans — JohnT (@johntomjohnson) June 29, 2026

We’re trying to win windows are always very small. Can’t have this kind of behavior and this kind of distraction on our team. I’m sorry I hope it all works out for him, but we gotta move on. — Anthony M (@AnthonyMSchmall) June 29, 2026

I don’t understand it. I know it’s negative PR but what if he’s innocent? The only thing I can think is the lions looked into it and it doesn’t look good and they had no intentions of resigning him. — pk_lionsfan (@BrokeLionsFan) June 29, 2026

MCDC has put a line in the sand. I respect the move. — Tim Frantz (@Tim_Frantz) June 29, 2026

Distraction needed to be cut. I meant he was terminated would cause because of the morality so they don’t have to pay him. We’re in a difficult situation considering now this makes us thin, even though he was a subpar player, but he was still young. — Notorious Rickey Smalls (@NotoriousRick73) June 29, 2026

It has been a while since they made a quick GOOD decision. They have bungled this for the past year, maybe even drafting him, but that is the past. Had they kept him on after today they would have made those decisions worse by the day. Instead they finally nipped it.



Done… — DaveWood06Aces (@DaveWood06Aces) June 29, 2026

I don’t like it but it was probably the right decision. This drama would cause chemistry issues and Detroit doesn’t need the drama!! I wish him well and hope he gets his act together🙏 — RETRO (@retrolenny) June 29, 2026