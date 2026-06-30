'We Gotta Move On': Detroit Lions Fans React to Terrion Arnold Being Cut
In this story:
The Detroit Lions quickly made the decision to part ways with cornerback Terrion Arnold, just a mere hours after a Florida judge made the decision to grant bond in an alleged armed robbery, kidnapping case.
Prior to the decision, supporters were starting to express increased hope regarding the possibility the former first-round pick could still remain part of the team, if he was found innocent.
Chief Judge Christopher Sabella ruled the prosecution did not present enough evidence to warrant Arnold remaining in custody.
News spread quickly, with many supporters taking to social media to share their reactions to the Lons losing a key member of their secondary.
Recall, head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have spoken extensively about the revamped culture and not wanting players that disrupt the locker room.
A player like Arnold also did not do himself any favors with his struggles out on the football field. His 2025 season was injury-plagued.
He was even called out publicly by defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard for failing to be a consistent tackler.
Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: Updated 53-Man Roster Prediction Without Terrion Arnold
Supporters had mixed feelings about Arnold being cut. Many were surprised, given the trial has not even started yet. Others understood why the team did not want to deal with a major distraction.
One supporter posted, "Confused. Why now? Unless Brad and/or Dan were watching live and caught Terrion lieing to them, this should have been done the day he was arrested if this is what they were gonna do because TA looked like he is going to get off of this from the hearing today."
A supporter wondered, "I don’t understand it. I know it’s negative PR but what if he’s innocent? The only thing I can think is the lions looked into it and it doesn’t look good and they had no intentions of resigning him."
Another shared, "We’re trying to win windows are always very small. Can’t have this kind of behavior and this kind of distraction on our team. I’m sorry I hope it all works out for him, but we gotta move on."
It has yet to be determined what the league will decide regarding the 23-year-old's playing future. A league spokesman has shared the matter is being taken under advisement.
Arnold could find himself on the Commissioner's Exempt List, resulting in a ban from playing on Sunday.
Here is a sample of the reaction online to the former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback being cut by the Lions.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!