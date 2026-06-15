Detroit Lions Kelvin Sheppard Reveals Defensive Change Is Coming

The Detroit Lions could have some schematic changes coming to their defense in Kelvin Sheppard's second season as coordinator.

Last year, the Lions had some ups and downs defensively. Injuries certainly played a role in some of their struggles last year, and Sheppard went back to the drawing board to find solutions.

After analyzing some of the best defenses in the NFL during the offseason, Sheppard has some ideas to shake up the scheme. One of those changes could be to play more nickel this season, which involves getting another defensive back on the field.

During his media session on the team's final day of OTAs, Sheppard noted that the team playing more nickel depends on matchups. The team lost Amik Robertson in free agency to the Washington Commanders, which sets up a competition to see who will ultimately fill that void in 2026.

“I would say that depends on matchups and things like this. But we are planning to utilize the nickel position more. We have a lot of candidates that we have been kind of logging into that role, You know we lost Amik (Robertson). He was essentially our 100 percent nickel player last year," said Sheppard. "So, who is that going to be? So, it is a lot of questions marks right now that we are starting to go through as we go."

With Anzalone and Robertson now suiting up for other teams, Detroit's coaching staff will have to figure out who will be reliable at nickel cornerback and at safety. Potential options for the nickel job include free agent signings Roger McCreary and Christian Izien along with rookie Keith Abney II and returning veteran Rock Ya-Sin.

"Like you come last year, ‘Alright Alex (Anzalone) is going to guard the tight end, Amik is going to be in the slot.’ We do not have that right now, which in my opinion is a good thing because this is an opportunity for growth, for us a defense and a team," said Sheppard. "Like to get a little uncomfortable to go into training camp and not knowing who the starting safeties might be if we do not have the two All-Pro, not knowing.

"To me, I bask in that moment because the opportunity for us as coaches to develop somebody and make sure they are ready to go when Week 1 kicks off.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.