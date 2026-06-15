10 Players to Watch at Detroit Lions 2026 Mandatory Minicamp

The Detroit Lions will conclude their offseason program this week with two days of mandatory minicamp.

Detroit has finished up organized team activities, and will now conduct two more practices before sending players out to rest up and prepare for training camp.

There won't be padded practices, and as a result there will be questions that remain unanswered, but ultimately this time of year can offer plenty of insights about key players.

Here are 10 players to watch when the Lions conduct their mandatory minicamp this week.

OT Penei Sewell

Sewell has the task of swapping sides of the offensive line heading into his sixth NFL season. After earning All-Pro honors each of the last three seasons on the right side, he's jumping to the left side to fill the void left by Taylor Decker.

In his rookie year, Sewell had to start his career on the left side while Decker was on injured reserve. That experience will help him, as will his overall athleticism. It should be a relatively seamless transition, at least in the eyes of the coaching staff, but it's definitely worth keeping an eye on as the team wraps up offseason workouts.

CB D.J. Reed

Reed shed some light on his offseason last week, indicating that he had stem-cell treatment in Panama to help with his hamstring injury that resulted in an injured reserve stint last year. He was serviceable in his first year, but the Lions are hoping he can be their shutdown corner in 2026.

The veteran signed a three-year deal last year to be their top corner, and the injury really limited what he was able to provide last season. He had some ups and downs during OTAs, and will have an opportunity to get his mojo back during minicamp showdowns presumably with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta is entering a contract year and in an interesting situation. He's still recovering from a season-ending back injury, but was participating on a limited basis over the team's last two open practices of OTAs.

This week, it will be worth monitoring exactly how much action he gets offensively, and how the team feels about where he'll be at when training camp rolls around. He's a huge part of the offense, and the fact that he's in a contract year adds intrigue. If the Lions feel confident about his health, that could push them to get a deal done.

DE Anthony Lucas

Lucas was brought up unprompted by head coach Dan Campbell during his media session last week, as the coach complimented the length he brings as a defensive end. It's not hard to see the appeal, as the long-armed edge rusher has the ability to win 1-on-1 matchups and potentially make a case to make the roster.

A former five-star recruit, Lucas was somewhat underwhelming in college at Texas A&M and USC. This resulted in him landing with Detroit as an undrafted free agent, but he appears to be making a strong first impression and could take another good step this week with a good minicamp performance.

C Cade Mays

The Lions' new center is continuing to build his connection with quarterback Jared Goff, and with eyes on the offense and new coordinator Drew Petzing, this week will be another showcase for Mays.

Detroit invested in Mays with a three-year deal even as he's only been a true starter for one year with the Carolina Panthers. Campbell and the coaching staff view him as an ascending player, and this season will offer him the opportunity to prove that he is exactly that by leading a revamped Lions offensive line.

S Christian Izien

Izien comes to Detroit with plenty of versatility. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard noted that Izien was asked to play three positions with Tampa Bay, and even though the Lions may ask him to learn only two it appears as though the veteran is up for the challenge.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer played well in his meetings with Detroit in the past, which drew the front office to him in free agency. Now, the Lions seem to be comfortable with Izien playing safety if Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are unable to go, but he also could be an intriguing nickel option.

OT Blake Miller

Detroit's first-round pick from this year's draft will no doubt have eyes on him once again in minicamp. He's received a pretty balanced load of first-team snaps with veteran Larry Borom, with whom he'll be competing for the team's tackle vacancy.

With practices being unpadded, Miller won't be able to show off his physicality and durability until training camp. However, minicamp grants him the chance to show that he's picking up the team's pre-snap assignments and play-calls at a high level with offseason workouts coming to a close.

S Chuck Clark

Clark is an intriguing veteran safety option. With nine seasons of action under his belt, he gives the team a reliable option in the event that Joseph and Branch are still nursing injuries in training camp. He seems to be acclimating well to Detroit's defensive scheme up to this point.

With an array of experience across different defensive schemes, Clark has plenty of knowledge and positional flexibility. He could theoretically play either safety spot, and will no doubt be in the mix to play an important role in 2026.

OL Giovanni Manu

Manu is facing a pivotal third NFL season. He got the opportunity to start a game last year after not playing as a rookie, and had an underwhelming performance before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, with Miller and Borom added to the fold, he finds himself once again down the depth chart.

With Ben Bartch sidelined while rehabbing an injury, Manu may get some work at guard this week. Showing some versatility would help his case for making the roster, but it won't be easy with the team reloading its depth across the board.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Rolder's role in college was somewhat hampered by injuries early in his career, but his performance as a starter in 2025 showed enough to make him a fourth-round pick. He's athletic and strong, with his steady tackling ability being among his best attributes.

There is a vacancy at the linebacker position with Alex Anzalone signing elsewhere in free agency, and Rolder seems fit to play the WILL position. He'll need to win a position battle that is expected to be headlined by Malcolm Rodriguez, but Rolder's nuanced ability could make him a candidate to get work early in his career.