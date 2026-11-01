Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell Carted Off After Scary Collision

The Detroit Lions had a roster full of healthy players heading into their Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, throughout the game things took a turn for the worst.

After losing four players to injuries in the first half, two more Detroit Lions exited the game early in the fourth quarter. Linebackers Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder collided while attempting to make a tackle, and both players remained on the turf.

At the time, the Lions led their division rival Vikings 12-7 early in the fourth quarter. Minnesota would score on their next drive to take a 15-12 lead.

Rolder was helped to the sideline, while Campbell remained down and was being worked on by a number of medical personnel. Medical staff worked on him for a lengthy period of time before he was eventually carted off the field. Lions PR reported that Campbell was being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Meanwhile, Rolder was ruled questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Cornerback D.J. Reed suffered an injury on the following play, and was ruled questionable to return with a hip injury.

Many players on both sides of the field appeared emotional upon Campbell being taken off the field, with defensive captain Aidan Hutchinson calling his teammates together and providing some words in a huddle.

Immediately following the injury, the Lions forced a turnover on downs as they hurried Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray into an incomplete pass on fourth-down. After getting the stop, the Lions' entire defensive unit huddled together on the sideline in support of their injured teammate.

#Lions All-Pro LB Jack Campbell was carted off on a backboard after a very scary collision.



Aidan Hutchinson was in tears and then rallied the team together.



Tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/6XwoCuMj5C — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2026

Behind Campbell and Rolder, the Lions have Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske, Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga on the roster at linebacker.

Detroit lost safety Brian Branch (Concussion protocol), defensive end DJ Wonnum (Concussion protocol), center Cade Mays (ankle) and running back Jacob Saylors (neck) all to injuries in the first half of Sunday's game.

Branch and Wonnum both exited after a helmet-to-helmet collision in the second quarter, with Branch walking to the sideline and Wonnum needing to be carted off.

The Lions got off to a slow start in Sunday's game, trailing 7-6 at halftime with their only scoring being a pair of Jake Bates field goal. They did have a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown nullified due to St. Brown being unable to control the ball through landing on the ground.

In the second half, Detroit was able to retake the lead on a 30-yard touchdown run by running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

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