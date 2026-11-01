The Detroit Lions have a chance at another statement win Sunday.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers, the Lions will host the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings Sunday with a chance to come within one game of first place. It won't be easy, but the Lions are motivated for revenge after being swept by the Vikings last season.

Here is an updated look at the Lions' depth chart ahead of their Week 8 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Josh Dobbs.

Can Goff keep his mojo? To this point, he hasn't thrown an interception in six games. It's one of the best starts of his career, and if he can keep it going against one of the best defenses in the league, he could thrust himself into the MVP conversation.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki.

Reserve: Jacob Saylors.

Inactive: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

Gibbs popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury after not practicing Wednesday but was listed as a full participant each of the next two days and had no designation. This is a positive sign after an awkward fall at the end of last week's game, and the Lions will need him at full strength against this Vikings defense.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: Tay Martin, DeAndre Carter.

Inactive: Tom Kennedy (Injured reserve), Kendrick Law (Injured reserve).

Like Gibbs, St. Brown was initially a non-participant in practice with an ankle injury. However, Dan Campbell noted early in the week that he didn't anticipate the durable wideout not being available, and he has no designation.

Elsewhere, Williams has hit his stride in recent weeks and looks to be a huge part of the plan against the Vikings. TeSlaa has provided supplementary contributions, primarily as a short-yardage and red-zone target.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks.

LaPorta caught just one pass last week, though it was a big one on the team's final drive. Wright continues to be the second option, particularly in run-based packages. The Lions have utilized Conklin over Meeks as the third option in each of the last two weeks.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom.

Inactive: Gio Manu (Non-Football Injury).

Sewell and Miller have formed a solid tandem throughout the start of their time playing together. Miller looks to be acclimating to life in the NFL well, while Sewell remains at the top of the league.

Detroit utilized Sewell as an extra tight end in a jumbo package near the goal line, subbing Borom in at tackle and sliding the Oregon product out. This could be something Detroit explores more often, as Sewell drew coverage which led to Jameson Williams' second touchdown against Green Bay.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backup: Juice Scruggs.

Reserve: Miles Frazier.

Inactive: Ben Bartch (Injured reserve).

Last week, Scruggs didn't get any action in place of Mahogany or Ratledge as both played the entire game. If one were to go down, Scruggs would likely be the first one off the bench in their place.

Center

Starter: Cade Mays.

Backup: Scruggs.

Reserve: Seth McLaughlin.

Mays had some ups and downs in his first game as a Lion last week, as he was partially responsible for both of the team's turnovers. Scruggs started the first five games and is likely the backup, as McLaughlin was made a healthy scratch last week.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams.

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions continue to utilize their interior linemen in a rotation. Williams handles the run downs, with Gill-Howard playing the majority of pass-rush situations due to his athleticism and demonstrated ability to get after the quarterback.

We've yet to see Wingo active in a game this season. After playing just two games a season ago, the 2024 sixth-round pick may only get opportunities in the case of an injury.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum.

Backups: Tyler Lacy, Derrick Moore.

Reserves: Eric O'Neill, Ahmed Hassanein.

Inactive: Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

Hutchinson caught up with Wonnum and is now tied for the team lead in sacks with five. The Lions' defense has had success historically against Kyler Murray, and if they can keep him in check again Sunday it will go a long way toward earning a big win in the divisional race.

Linebackers

Starters: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske.

Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Jimmy Rolder.

Inactive: Damone Clark (Injured reserve), Devin White (Injured reserve).

Last week, the Lions played more nickel and as a result spent more time in two-linebacker packages with Campbell and Barnes. It was Nowaske that got the third-most snaps with 14, followed by Rodriguez, Ogbongbemiga and Rolder all with 12.

Nowaske's increased workload is intriguing, as he provides the team with athleticism as a sub linebacker.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Roger McCreary (Questionable, Foot).

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Khalil Dorsey.

Reserve: Rock Ya-Sin.

McCreary is the only player aside from Kerby Joseph listed on the injury report, and the fact that the Lions haven't elevated anyone from the practice squad indicates that he could be in position to play on Sunday.

Detroit got all of its cornerbacks at least 14 snaps against Green Bay last week, and it's expected that the rotation they deployed will continue against Minnesota.

Safety

Starters: Brian Branch, Chuck Clark.

Backups: Keith Abney (Nickel), Christian Izien.

Reserve: Bishop Fitzgerald.

Inactive: Kerby Joseph (Physically Unable to Perform), Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve).

Joseph took a step toward returning with his return to practice this week, but was ruled out and may take up the majority of his 21-day return window before the team decides whether or not to activate him.

We still haven't seen Fitzgerald, who was plucked off Pittsburgh's practice squad. At this point, he may be a future investment or could be a corresponding cut whenever Joseph is activated.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: Jacob Saylors, DeAndre Carter.

Punt returner: Carter.

The Lions liked what they saw from Carter in his debut with the team. He showed some explosiveness, nearly popping a punt return as well as averaging 26 yards per kick return. The 12-year veteran could inject some new life into Detroit's return game.