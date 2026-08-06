Detroit Lions Make Gibbs NFL's Highest-Paid RB With New Extension

The Detroit Lions have secured the services of running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the foreseeable future.

Detroit finalized it's long-term commitment to the 2023 first-round pick with a hefty contract extension. It's a three-year extension for Gibbs that will make him the highest-paid running back in the league.

He agreed to a three-year deal worth $67.5 that could end up being worth up to $75.75 million.



The new deal includes $51.5 million in guaranteed monies.

Earlier this offseason, the Lions signed fellow 2023 first-round pick Jack Campbell to a four-year extension worth $81 million.

The moves comes after fellow 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson signed a three-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson's deal is worth a base average annual value of $22.25 million, with his contract being worth up to $75 million in total.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts signed Jonathon Taylor to a two-year, $44 million extension.

Gibbs had not been participating in practices to begin training camp, presumably because he was awaiting a new deal. However, these concerns have been put to rest on account of his new contract.

General manager Brad Holmes has indicated that securing Gibbs was part of the team's plans this offseason. In addition to picking up his fifth-year option, the Lions prioritized one-year deals in free agency to allow them the funds to make deals like this to retain their young talent.

In three seasons with the Lions, Gibbs has emerged as a bona fide star. He has totaled 3,580 rushing yards in his career, along with 39 rushing touchdowns. He's also shown value as a receiver, with 181 receptions and 10 touchdowns out of the backfield.

The Lions drafted Gibbs in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 12th overall pick. He was one of two new running backs added to the roster that year, joining free agent signing David Montgomery.

Gibbs and Montgomery proved to be a formidable pairing right away, as they quickly gave the Lions one of the best pairings in the league. After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Gibbs burst onto the scene midway through his rookie year with a 152-yard performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

He'd finish his rookie season with 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, along with 316 receiving yards. Gibbs played a massive role in helping the team reach the NFC Championship game, though he did have a crucial fumble on a botched handoff exchange with Jared Goff during the team's second-half collapse.

This set up a dynamic second campaign where he would break out. In that sopomore season, Gibbs surpassed 1,400 rushing yards and set a franchise record for all-purpose touchdowns with 20.

The Lions finished the regular season 15-2, headlined by a 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale with the NFC North title on the line. In that game, Gibbs scored four touchdowns.

Detroit once again relied on Gibbs in 2025, with the Alabama product taking over more of a featured role in the offense as the season went on. He rushed for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and appears primed to be one of the team's long-term staples.

The organization did make a change in the offseason, trading Montgomery to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and a fourth-round pick. They replaced Montgomery with Isiah Pacheco, who is expected to serve as the complement to Gibbs this season.