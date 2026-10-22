Detroit Lions Make New Punt Returner Decision Crystal Clear

The Detroit Lions have made their decision on who will return punts, following the season-ending MCL injury to wide receiver Tom Kennedy.

Special teams coach Dave Fipp, speaking to local reporters prior to practice on Thursday, expressed a new addition on the practice squad will assume the punt return duties.

As MLive explained, "Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp says DeAndre Carter will take over punt return duties for the team and step in as the other kick returner. The Lions signed the veteran WR shortly after Tom Kennedy's season-ending injury."

Carter is currently signed to the practice squad and is a likely candidate to be elevated this week. He could also land a spot on the active roster at some point, if he excels in the role he was brought to Motown to accomplish.

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Earlier this week, wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery explained it would not be that simple to replace Kennedy, whether it was at practice or on Sundays.

“It's more difficult than you think, because for certain instances, he is a security blanket that can actually do more than secure you,” Montgomery expressed. “He can play the F, he can play the X, he can play the Z. I can give him exactly what I want, man, and I get that information even quicker than I can from the box sometimes, because he's right there with me on the sideline.

"So, that part is difficult," Montgomery added further. "The other part is just the competitive nature that he has inside of the room, making our guys compete in the classroom, making sure everybody, the details when it's asked, is answered the right way.”

Carter signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2015. The veteran has also had stints with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before finding success with the Washington Commanders in 2021.

He was able that season to secure an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week nod, after a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a receiving touchdown that was the first of his career.

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