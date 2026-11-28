On Thursday, the Detroit Lions partook in their annual Thanksgiving game, hosting Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears.

The Lions had a back-and-forth game, leading by multiple possessions at points before the Bears pulled back. Unfortunately, the Bears got the last laugh, with the go-ahead touchdown with three seconds on the clock to drop Dan Campbell to 1-5 on Turkey Day.

In the 39-35 loss, there was plenty to like on the offense, but the defense had unwatchable tape. Here is the good, bad, and ugly from Thursday’s loss to the Windy City.

The Good

Jahmyr Gibbs, Ground Game

Jahmyr Gibbs entered Thursday without a touchdown in three Thanksgiving games in his career. He changed that rather quickly, rushing in the first touchdown of the game. Gibbs was not done, either, with another scoring burst from a yard out in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, the back was determined to pull the Lions ahead, with a 70-yard scoring scamper for the longest Detroit play of the season. Gibbs later added a 36-yard lightning strike on the last full offensive drive. Ultimately, the offense electing to not run the ball more, particularly in a 2nd-and-7 situation, may have been why the Lions ultimately lost.

The offensive line and wide receivers, along with Jared Goff on one occasion, all deserve credit for paving holes and serving as lead blockers. On multiple occasions, the first player touching Sonic was a defensive back seven yards down the field, if a Bear was lucky enough to get their hands on the back.

Passing Play Calls

On Thursday, Jared Goff did not have his most efficient outing of the season, nor did his pass catchers have the best game when it came to reliable hands. However, Drew Petzing’s offense had players in position to succeed in nearly every spot.

The Lions’ star receiver duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were lethal, with both receivers drawing defensive pass interference penalties and holding calls while contributing majorly on both touchdown drives of the first half.

St. Brown came close to his second game north of 150 receiving yards on the season, finishing just shy at 146 yards. Sam LaPorta added a touchdown score on a perfect ball by Goff. Jahmyr Gibbs added over 40 receiving yards on the day.

Derrick Moore’s Hot Start

Since Derrick Moore was introduced into major playing time, the Lions have seen a major uptick in pass rush production. The rookie second-round selection stepped up with DJ Wonnum out, with two sacks and two forced fumbles on Thursday.

Moore was consistently buzzing the passer, as he also was part of the pile on Caleb Williams in two other sacks that he was not credited with. The defensive end’s 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in the last four games as a rookie was last equaled by Micah Parsons.

That speaks to the caliber of “hot streak” the Lions have seen from the Michigan product. It is increasingly looking like this is no “hot streak,” but rather another “hit” in the scouting process for Brad Holmes.

The Bad

Special Teams Blunder Proves Costly

For the third straight week, the special teams occupies the “bad” column. It has been mentioned that once better quality opponents march into town, the Lions need to clean up their kicking game.

The proved prophetic on Thursday, as Jake Bates missed his first extra point of the season after it was pushed back 15 yards by an unnecessary taunting penalty.

While this is nowhere near the only reason the Lions lost, and most of the ire is deserved for the taunting penalty, it started a sequence of events that ultimately lost the Lions the game.

Linebacker Woes

The only reason this unit is mentioned as “bad” over “ugly” is the sheer quantity of injuries the unit has sustained. The Lions tried to change things up on Thursday, with Derrick Barnes taking the backseat to Malcolm Rodriguez, K.J. Britt, and Trevor Nowaske.

It is a fair assessment to say that did not go exceedingly well, as the newest green dot, Rodriguez, was caught out of position multiple times. The only redeeming play from the longtime Lion was a fourth quarter sack, which was ultimately redemption after Williams juked the linebacker out of his cleats on the previous third down.

Britt was shaken multiple times, Nowaske had a quiet game, and Barnes was dragged into the game after Rodriguez got injured. The Lions linebacker unit was not great, and part of that is what occurs with Jack Campbell, Devin White, and Jimmy Rolder all sidelined.

The Ugly

Flat Coverage

The bread and butter play for Ben Johnson and Bears was a dump off to the flat. During the contest, the Bears had chunk play after chunk play by targeting anyone within a few yards from the line of scrimmage.

The flat being uncovered was a noticeable flaw from the beginning, with the broadcast even pointing it out on multiple occasions. There was little-to-no adjustments the entire game, and it enabled the Bears to steamroll down the field to a 39-point outing.

Two-Minute Drill

Look, another thing mentioned last week re-appearing. The Lions showcased some poor two-minute drills last week, allowing touchdowns in the final eight seconds of half twice. Fittingly, the offensive mastermind in Ben Johnson was able to perfectly exploit that, with the go-ahead score on Rock Ya-Sin occurring with three seconds to play.

In fact, both of Rome Odunze’s touchdowns came against Ya-Sin. The first one was extremely identical to Ted Hurst III’s touchdown at the end of the first half last weekend. The Lions have a noticeable flaw that Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams took full advantage of.

Discipline

When looking at the penalty log, it is extremely hard to believe that this was a home game for Detroit. There were multiple “TNT” or, “takes no talent,” in coach speak, penalties to occur, with four false starts in the first half alone and two taunting penalties.

The Lions, Christian Mahogany, and Juice Scruggs all insinuated that Chicago interior defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons was not playing by the rules, although there is not any audio of a faked cadence that has been released as of this writing.

That said, there was a clip shown on broadcast of Simmons appearing to say something immediately before Scruggs’s false start. Simmons was also shown to be talking to an official on the sidelines in the media timeout after that series.

Scruggs was the culprit behind all four false starts, with three being jumps and the other one occurring when he was the only player to not fire off the line of scrimmage. Mahogany was responsible for the taunting penalty, which was part of the sequence of events that led to the loss.

Anthony Lucas was responsible for the other taunting penalty, getting in Williams’s face after a fourth down heave fell short. It pushed the Lions back an extra 15 yards on their ensuing drive, which had a 36-yard breakaway run by Gibbs. If not for the taunt, the Lions would be much closer to the Chicago end zone when it came time for their questionable late game play calls.

Drops

Last week, there were some drops that should have been put in the “bad” column. This week, those same concentration drops came back, but this time proved much more costly. During the game, there were three separate occasions where Goff’s receivers could not haul a pass in, and it changed the outcome of the game.

The primary offender for this was Jameson Williams, who could not corral a slightly deflected ball that hit both of his hands. Instead, the former Lions’ first round pick tipped it directly to rookie safety Dillon Thieneman.

On the ensuing drive, Brock Wright had his own game-changing drop, failing to haul in a pass on 2nd-and-7 that gave the Bears a free timeout prior to the two-minute timeout.

It is a fair assumption to say that without those two drops, the Chicago Bears would have had a much harder time taking the lead of the NFC North at Ford Field.