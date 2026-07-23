Detroit Lions' Most Irreplaceable 2026 Defensive Player

Headed into the 2026 season, the Detroit Lions’ pass-rush unit will once again be spearheaded by Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

No offense to Jack Campbell or anyone else on the Lions’ defense, but Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the straw that stirs the drink for Kelvin Sheppard’s unit. And the University of Michigan product has also become the most irreplaceable player for Detroit on that side of the ball.

Hutchinson, a two-time Pro Bowler, is coming off a career-best 14.5-sack campaign in which he was named second-team All-Pro. He accounted for roughly 30 percent of Detroit’s 48 total sacks in 2025, and also generated 100 total pressures, ranking No. 1 among 115 qualified EDGEs.

It was a highly productive year for Hutchinson, who earned the fourth-highest overall mark among all EDGEs for his efforts (91.8).

Through his first four NFL seasons, the Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child High School alum has amassed 43.0 career sacks, along with 176 combined tackles, 44 tackles for loss and 100 QB hits. Plus, he’s recorded an impressive five interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Additionally, in each of the last three seasons, Hutchinson has posted a PFF overall grade of at least 91.0 and a PFF pass-rush mark of at least 91.2.

Along the way, he’s certainly cemented his status as one of the game’s most prolific pass-rushers.

Sports Illustrated ranked the uber-talented EDGE as the fourth-best player at his position entering 2026. The only three EDGEs ranked ahead of him were the Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3), the Packers’ Micah Parsons (No. 2) and the Rams’ Myles Garrett (No. 1).

As SI’s Karl Rasmussen opined, “Hutchinson is a terrific athlete with an unremitting motor, and he didn’t lose a step in his return from injury. He ranked second in the NFL with four forced fumbles and was PFF’s fourth-highest-rated edge rusher for the ’25 season. He can take on just about any offensive lineman in a one-on-one situation, and his ability to draw double-teams should enable other members of Detroit’s revamped defensive line to find success getting after opposing quarterbacks.”

Hutchinson’s health and productivity will undoubtedly be integral to the overall success of the Lions’ defense in 2026.

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