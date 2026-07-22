Detroit Lions Most Irreplaceable 2026 Offensive Player

The Detroit Lions are banking on the offensive line to return to form in 2026, especially after the unit did not live up to expectations last season.

While many will state quarterback Jared Goff is irreplaceable, the offense was unable to execute at a high level late in the 2025 season, in large part due to the struggles of the offensive line.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who is widely considered the best player at his position, cannot miss an extended period of time, given his importance and new role of protecting Goff's blindside.

Sports Illustrated ranked the former first-round pick as the second-best offensive linemen heading into the 2026 season.

As NFL writer Karl Rasmussen explained, "Sewell has only played five seasons in the NFL, but he’s been an elite offensive lineman since his rookie year in 2021. The former Oregon Duck has made four consecutive Pro Bowls and has been an All-Pro first team selectee at right tackle in each of the past three seasons. In 2025, Sewell was graded as the No. 1 tackle in the NFL by PFF. He’s one of the best run blockers in the business while also providing elite pass protection for Jared Goff."

Additional Insider Analysis: Sports Illustrated Lists Detroit Lions Among 2026 Teams That Can Actually Win Super Bowl

Last season, despite telling reporters that he felt his play did not live up to his own high standards, Sewell only surrendered six pressures and two sacks in 998 offensive snaps played. Also, he was only penalized twice.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley is hoping to see the unit thrive, which would certainly aid the team get back to the postseason after a down year.

“If we’re not living up to the standards ourselves, then we’re not going to have the year we want to have. And really, the thing I’m harping on these guys is it’s not necessarily always the strongest, the fastest, the most talented. But you’ve got to be consistent," said Fraley. "And I think if you just look back over the past year, we weren’t as consistent as we needed to be. We’ve got to clean that up, and be more detailed on that.”

Dan Campbell has preached the importance of running the football and protecting the former No. 1 overall pick.

With Sewell entering the prime of his NFL career, Detroit can again bully their opponents with the hopes of again establishing a dominant rushing attack led by Jahmyr Gibbs.

"It's that mindset. There's not too many sports where you get to walk through on this field and you get to bully people, and that's really what that is," said Fraley. "Offensive linemen, the mentality is being a bully."

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