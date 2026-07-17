What Lions' 2026 Defensive Madden Ratings Should Be

The Detroit Lions will have plenty of pressure on their defense in 2026.

Under second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, the Lions will be tasked with improving after some late-season struggles doomed them. If they can improve, it will drastically help the team's chances of going worst to first in the NFC North after a down year.

With the season quickly approaching, so too is the release of the latest installment of the Madden franchise, Madden 27. One of the biggest sports video games and the predominant game for NFL fans, Madden offers the opportunity for fans to play virtually as their favorite players.

While ratings for this year's game have not officially been announced by EA Sports, leaks have surfaced indicating the top-100 players in the game.

Here's a look at the reported ratings for some of Detroit's top defensive players, as well as what I would rate them heading into the upcoming season. Some players have not had their rating revealed as of publication.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: 95 (Actual: 93)

Hutchinson has quickly asserted himself as one of the NFL's top young pass-rushers. The Michigan product proved any concerns about his leg injury in 2024 wrong quickly, and is coming off a career year with 14.5 sacks in 2025.

Now, Hutchinson's next hurdle to clear will be to work his way into the top echelon of pass-rushers. With another big year, he'll do just that. In terms of skill, he has developed his array of pass-rush moves, and is routinely facing extra attention from offensive lines.

DT Alim McNeill: 85 (Actual: TBD)

McNeill is entering a big season in 2026. He has been dealing with knee injuries for parts of each of the last three years, including missing the first several games of last season while rehabbing a torn ACL.

Now, all indications are that McNeill is back to full health and has the same level of explosiveness that had him on the verge of a Pro Bowl appearance prior to injuries in 2023 and 2024. This explosiveness is a unique trait for him at his size, and makes him a tough assignment.

As a result, I'm in the camp that McNeill should be rated fairly high in the latest edition of Madden. While a down year last year may have tampered his rating, I still believe he'll wind up having a solid year.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: What Lions 2026 Offensive Madden Ratings Should Be

LB Jack Campbell: 90 (Actual: TBD)

Campbell elevated his national profile as much as anyone last year, as he had a big year that resulted in All-Pro honors. Because of all he can do for Detroit's defense, I believe he belongs right in the mix amongst the top linebackers in the league when it comes to ratings.

The Iowa product is as reliable as they come as far as tackling, and has improved in coverage. Another underrated aspect of his game is his ability to jar the ball loose from opponents, as he has mastered the punch out.

Another big season could be in store for Campbell after he inked a four-year extension this offseason.

CB D.J. Reed: 85 (Actual: TBD)

Reed showed flashes of being a shutdown corner for the Lions, but a Week 4 hamstring injury sapped him of some of his athleticism when he returned. He noted during OTAs that he had stem-cell treatment for the injury, and had to essentially relearn how to walk due to the severity of the ailment.

With the release of Terrion Arnold shaking up the secondary, there's even more pressure on Reed to produce in the second year of the three-year pact he signed.

Reed has shown ability to take the ball away, and is a fiesty cover corner despite being undersized. He doesn't have the ball production of the NFL's elite corners, which keeps him below a 90, but he's still a solid option for Detroit and should be rated favorably in this year's game.

S Brian Branch: 91 (Actual: 91)

Branch may miss the start of the season due to a torn Achilles suffered late in the year, but still is one of the most versatile and pesky safeties in the league. While his production was down last year, the tape indicates that he was playing at a high level prior to his injury.

Because of this, Branch appears to be one of the highest-rated defensive backs in the game. This is for good reason, as he is sticky in coverage as well as more than willing to get involved in the run game.

S Kerby Joseph: 90 (Actual: 91)

Joseph has a little bit of uncertainty surrounding his future due to a knee injury that some believe will be chronic and bother him for the rest of his career. This outlook could impact his overall rating in the game, though it seems he will begin the year with a favorable mark.

The Illinois product is one of the game's elite ballhawks, and if he stays healthy he'll be in position to live up to this rating. While it's hard to ignore the concerns of his injury situation, there seems to be a level of optimism surrounding him heading into 2026 and as a result he's very deserving of a high rating.