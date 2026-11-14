Detroit Lions Owner Sheila Hamp Taps Keg in Germany

Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp is also joining in on the festivities in Germany, one day ahead of the teams Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots.

A video has surfaced of Hamp tapping a keg, with the assistance of staff at Hofbräuhaus, the official team pub this week.

Activations in Munich has been filled with Lions supporters this week. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been filling in the coaching staff and his teammates on things to say and what to eat.

With the Lions have marketing rights in Germany and St. Brown's popularity, there is an expectation the game on Sunday will be more like a home game at Ford Field.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking with a large group of reporters, took the opportunity, when asked, to share what the game of football has meant to him.

"It gave me an opportunity to make a life and do something I absolutely loved with a group of guys, in any given time, 53 who have the same goal and you're all going the same direction," said Campbell. "And the blood and the sweat and the tears that it requires to have the same goal. It builds character in your team. It builds character as an individual, and it allows you to overcome anything in life that may come your way. Unfortunately, there are some things that, I tell the team all the time, one day you're going to get hit. You're going to get rocked with something really tough in your life. And I hate to say it, I don't want it to happen, none of us do, but you will, and you're going to have to be the rock.

"But, you're going to know how to overcome it and you know who you can lean on too, your brothers who have gone through everything you've had to go through here," Campbell added further. "I just think it's special that way and it gives guys an opportunity that may not have all the bells and whistles all wet just because they do all the little things right and they maximize everything that they have and their ability. That's the best way I could do it or say it.”

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