Dan Campbell Shares in Germany How City of Detroit Shaped Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was greeted in Germany by many foreign reporters seeking to learn more about him and his 6-2 football team.

The former NFL tight end shared what Amon-Ra St. Brown has been trying to teach him about Germany, and how the City of Detroit helped to shape his vision of the roster he and general manager Brad Holmes have built since 2021.

”We don’t have the beach. We don’t have all this, now the summers are unbelievable," said Campbell. "But things come a little bit harder out in that area. I always equate it to, it’s people that’ll do anything for you. They’d give you the shirt off their back if you needed it. And they’re all about doing the hard stuff. And when I came to Detroit to take over as head coach, man, I wanted to build a team that they could relate to."

Campbell, now in his sixth season leading the Lions, marveled at how many supporters traveled from Michigan and beyond to enjoy the weekend festivities in Munich.

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"We want to be a team that they can look at and say, ‘I respect that. I respect the way they go about their business. That there is something gritty about it.' It is hard work. It is inspiring football. It’s not the easy way out. And so those are really the type of fans we have, man. Just good, wholesome people that really care about each other. They put in good days’ work. And man, they back us up and support the heck out of us. And we love them to death.”

When asked what he was hoping to experience out of football, Campbell expressed he certainly was going to drink a German beer before returning to the Motor City.

“You don’t come to Germany without getting a German beer," said Campbell. "I know that. So, I will definitely have a beer before I leave, that’s for sure. I don’t know which one or what, but I’m getting one.”

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