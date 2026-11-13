Two Detroit Lions Ruled Questionable Against Patriots

The Detroit Lions have released their official injury designation report, ahead of their Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Sione Vaki were designated as questionable for the contest against the AFC East squad.

Previously, Detroit ruled out safety Kerby Joseph, center Cade Mays and cornerback D.J. Reed.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked by reporters earlier this week about the consistency St. Brown has showcased in the last several weeks.

“I mean, probably in his career. I mean, it's almost historic, I think. I mean, I don't know all the numbers, but between number of catches, yards, touchdowns, how many ever years, six years, he's one of the best," said Petzing. "And I think you kind of hit the nail on the head. It's every single game, it's every single day, it's every single play. The guy plays the game with such amazing effort, intensity, and kind of that sense of urgency. You feel it the first play of practice, you feel it in the walkthrough, you feel it in the way he goes through meetings.

"And I think it shows up on the field because he plays that way and it's impressive to be around. It's impressive to watch. And I think it's one of the reasons he's one of the best there is.”

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The talented wideout was asked during his latest media session in Germany if he had any special touchdown celebrations prepared, given he is playing in front of a large group of friends and family.

"I don't have it planned yet," said St. Brorwn. "I still have two days to figure that out. You know, I haven't been in the end zone in some weeks, so I feel like Germany would be a great time to touch the paint again."

St. Brown later added, "I'm so excited to be playing football in Germany with my teammates. It's really, honestly, a dream come true. I haven't even played the game yet, and it feels amazing. The love, the support, the energy. I can't wait to see the fans."

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