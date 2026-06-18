The Detroit Lions' offseason workout program has wrapped up.

After workouts spanning several weeks, the Lions had their final practice of this part of the offseason on Wedensday. Now, the team will be off until the start of training camp.

Over the course of the offseason workout program, head coach Dan Campbell had the opportunity to observe and learn more about the roster that he'll have going into training camp for the 2026 season.

Here is a stock watch for the Detroit Lions following 2026 mandatory minicamp.

Stock up

LB Jimmy Rolder

Rolder has been intriguing to watch throughout the offseason. Injuries slowed him early in his career at Michigan, but he showed flashes of pro-leve talent in his last year at Michigan and to this point has been impressive in his opportunities defensively.

The door seems to remain open on Rolder having a chance to contribute and play a big role. He had an interception of Teddy Bridgewater on Tuesday, as he showcased his athleticism and ability to disrupt passing lanes.

Detroit may have found a gem in Rolder, and while there remains plenty for him to achieve before the regular season, he's off to a good start.

S Chuck Clark

Plenty of attention has gone to the fact that the Lions have been without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph for the duration of offseason workouts. However, the veterans they have brought in to account for their absences have been perfectly fine in their roles.

Clark has been steady in the back-half of the defense, and his veteran pedigree suggests that it will be more of the same once the pads are on in training camp. Like Rolder, he had an interception on day one of minicamp and looks to be ready to contribute.

Also of note, Terrion Arnold explained that Clark had given him solid advice, so it's clear that he's already asserting himself as a leader of the defense as well.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Minicamp provided another look at why St. Brown is one of the best in the game. In addition to everything he does pre-practice to stay sharp within his routines, he had a solid week of on-field work as well.

St. Brown in particular had two big-time plays during situational work, one being a catch along the sideline to convert a third-down while the second was a touchdown grab in the red-zone with D.J. Reed in coverage.

CB Ennis Rakestraw

Rakestraw continues to build positive momentum heading into his third NFL season. The downside to his game through the first two years of his career has been injuries, but he appears primed to contribute in 2026.

With Terrion Arnold limited, Rakestraw remains getting first-team reps occasionally. He's one of the most intriguing players to watch once the pads come on, as that will be the official start of a position battle he seems to be entering at the cornerback position.

Stock down

S Loren Strickland

Strickland has contributed to the Lions in the past two years, but it may be an uphill battle to do so in 2026. Detroit's array of veteran talent puts him down the depth chart, though he'll hace the chance to work his way back up in training camp.

If the safety room gets healthy sooner rather than later, the challenge becomes even tougher for Strickland to assert himself. He'll need a strong start to camp to move up the pecking order.

WR Greg Dortch

Dortch appears primed to contribute to Detroit in some capacity, however it may not be as much on the offensive side of the ball. His return upside could make him a major factor in special teams, but there seems to be an established hierarchy already brewing in St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.

Granted, Dortch is newer into the mix and still has time to assert himself. His stock falling offensively is more of a product of TeSlaa's rise than anything else, and he could still find his way into a Kalif Raymond-type role with special teams.