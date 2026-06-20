Detroit Lions Post-Minicamp Updated 2026 Defensive Depth Chart
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The Detroit Lions conducted a lengthy offseason workout program, and even though the practices were not padded, valuable insights surrounding the team's construction were gained.
Detroit has built some solid depth on the defensive side of the ball, though injuries have sapped them of that for stretches over the past two seasons. Entering 2026, there is a renewed sense of optimism and potentially some schematic changes on the horizon for the Lions' defense.
Here's my latest prediction for what the Lions' defensive depth chart will look like heading into training camp.
Interior defensive line
Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams
Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Jay Tufele
Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Skyler Gill-Howard, Mekhi Wingo, Tyre West, Chris Smith, Aiden Keanaaina
McNeill will be a workhorse for the Lions' defense in what is expected to be a bounce-back season. Last year, he returned midway through the year from a torn ACL but never appeared to be the most explosive version of himself. All indications are that he expects to be back to full strength and may already be there.
Elsewhere, Williams is poised for a jump in workload after the offseason departures of Roy Lopez and DJ Reader. Tufele was signed as depth and should be a solid option, while Onwuzurike will have a role as long as he stays healthy.
Lacy and Wingo are both experienced options who can provide contributions, while Gill-Howard and West are draft picks who will have to battle to make the roster.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum
Backups: Derrick Moore, Payton Turner
Reserves: Ahmed Hassanein, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neill
Detroit's defense has added size and length to their pass-rusher rotation, and the group as a whole is very intriguing. Hutchinson is the leader of the pack, and appears to take another step toward being one of the best in the league at the position.
In Wonnum and Moore, the team has two players with different styles who should create a solid pairing with Hutchinson. Additionally, Turner and Hassanein could provide impactful snaps if they remain healthy.
Early indications are that Lucas could challenge for a roster spot as well, as both Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard have given him positive reviews early in the offseason.
Linebackers
Starters: Derrick Barnes (SAM), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Malcolm Rodriguez (WILL)
Backups: Jimmy Rolder, Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske
Reserves: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter
Barnes and Campbell will retain their roles, but there is a competition expected to replace Alex Anzalone as the WILL linebacker. Right now, Rodriguez appears to be the front-runner due to his experience and the fact that he has been productive in his opportunities.
However, Rolder appears to be putting together a strong offseason, and there's a lot to like about his potential fit. There could be a role for him early in certain packages, even if it's not as a starter. Clark and Nowaske are also veterans who can contribute in some capacity.
Cornerbacks
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw
Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside, De'Shawn Rucker, Aamaris Brown
One of the biggest emerging items coming out of training camp is the fact that there may be a competition brewing at the cornerback position after all. Heading into his third season, Terrion Arnold was widely expected to be the starter opposite of D.J. Reed, but it seems like less of a formality at this stage.
Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw are both in the mix as well, and a strong training camp for them could change some of the plans. It's also worth noting that Arnold has been limited while rehabbing an injury and will get a full opportunity to earn the job when training camp begins.
Nickel cornerback
Starter: Roger McCreary
Backup: Keith Abney II
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard indicated that the team could play more nickel in certain situations this year, and this will be an open competition after Amik Robertson's departure.
McCreary seems best suited for the role, and Abney is an intriguing rookie who's ability is a natural fit for the spot. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see someone like Ya-Sin step into this role as well.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark
Backups: Christian Izien, Thomas Harper
Reserves: Avonte Maddox, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland
Injured: Brian Branch
The safety position will have questions surrounding it throughout the break, as no clear timetable for a return has been given for Joseph or Branch. Because Joseph's injury isn't as recent as Branch's was, I'm going with an optimistic lean that Joseph will be ready for Week 1.
Clark seems to have been the better of he and Izien throughout OTAs, and so I'll pair him with Joseph to start the year. If Izien loses out on a starting safety spot, perhaps he could factor into the equation at the nickel position.
Elsewhere, the competition will be fierce for roster spots at the back-end. Harper played a valuable role last year, Maddox has a ton of versatility and Jackson and Strickland are both young players looking to prove themselves.
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Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division.