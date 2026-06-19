Detroit Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard Has Never Seen New Safety Smile

Entering 2026, the Detroit Lions face some uncertainty in the secondary. Their Pro Bowl duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both face recoveries from long-term lower-body injuries, and are not expected to play in Week 1 this season.

Accordingly, the Lions attacked the position during free agency, bringing in Chuck Clark and Christian Izien.

Clark, a 10th-year pro, has been offering good returns and impressing the coaches during organized team activities. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard glowed about the veteran.

Not only has Clark’s on-field knowledge impressed the coaches, but his demeanor and family-oriented attitude have also sat well with the defensive coordinator.

“What I will say right now is Chuck Clark is man of man. He is a man. He is a grown man. Like he walks into a room and if you guys spend any time with him, you’ll know that,” Sheppard said. “I have never seen him smile, and that is not because he’s a bad guy. Like I talked to him on the phone and I am like, ‘A great family man.’ He came into the room, ‘Yes, sir, what I am supposed to do?’ Because this means something to him, and it’s why he has played 10 years in this league. The amount of leadership he has naturally grown into. When Chuck is on the field, you know where the safety is, you know what the check is, you know what the communication is. And that is vital and important.”

When talking with the Lions local media on June 16, the seriousness was on full display for Clark. His calm demeanor also has the veteran not feeling any pressure in filling the shoes of the top safety duo in football: Branch and Joseph.

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The situation is familiar with Clark, as the defensive back pointed out. Back in 2018, Clark’s first chance to be a starter came from a Tony Jefferson ankle injury. A few weeks later, his first career interception came against perennial MVP threat Patrick Mahomes.

“No, never the pressure,” Clark said. “To me, it’s just football, you know? Regardless of how our goal, who’s up, who’s down, you just got to be ready, I think. For me, any player in this league, you know, that is what you are trained for. For the moments, for your opportunity to come, whenever your opportunity comes. Just look at how I got my start in this league. I wasn’t a starter, but in the matter of a week, I became a starter, green-dot player, captain of the defense. You got to be ready for whatever in this league.”

This seriousness has led to Clark rarely being caught out of position, which is the top enemy for a defense when limiting big gains by the opposition.

While the pads still have not come on, the only question that Sheppard wants answered is whether Clark can still retain athleticism entering his age-31 season. That advanced age, however, has its perks. The respect and leadership are top-notch for Clark.

“You talk about explosive plays, well that is the number one component to limiting those, making sure we are all on the same page,” Sheppard explained. “And that is something – take ability aside, Chuck Clark on the field is rarely to never a mistake or an enemy with the backend. And that is because everybody knows who is in charge because he makes it known. So, that is the first word I would say is leader, leader, leader. When it comes to athletic ability, can he still do certain things? That is still yet to be seen, in training camp, that it will allow us those four-to-five-week period to see what he is capable of doing. But, from everything I have seen so far, this is the player I saw on tape, previous to his career. But, more importantly, the leadership has been outstanding from that player."

When informed of Sheppard’s comments, Clark was quick to state that it was his personality coming through. The veteran did not come to Motown with the sole intention to commandeer a room, but his serious approach and demeanor, along with establishing comradery with his teammates, has him being marked as a leader.

“I think it’s just my personality,” Clark said, brushing the compliment off. “Being a safety on defense is similar to being a quarterback on offense. You got to learn the whole defense, so I think that was my main thing when I got here. Early OTAs, phase one, just trying to learn everything, the plays, the calls, talking to myself in the room, so that when I am in the room, when I am seeing it, it’s just the same thing that I did, like when I was a rookie. (It’s) getting comfortable seeing the calls, so when you (are) out there, on the field, and you are talking, and making your checks and that, you just feel comfortable doing it.”