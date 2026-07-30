What We Are Learning From Day 2 of 2026 Detroit Lions Training Camp

The rust is wearing off, and the Detroit Lions are moving toward the 2026 NFL regular season.

On Thursday, the Lions completed their second day of training camp practices. Dan Campbell's team continued its preparation without pads as part of the acclimation process.

One element of their game that could change somewhat in 2026 is the defensive line. Detroit has lost some mass with the departures of nose tackles DJ Reader and Roy Lopez, and with the personnel they have it could lead to more pre-snap shifting in the upcoming season.

“We’re not the same as we were with those two guys. I’ve got a ton of respect for both of those guys. You talk about doing some dirty work for us, they did the dirty work," Campbell said. "And they’re good players, both of them. Certainly we’re gonna miss those guys but you guys know we’ve got, on this roster, getting Mac (Alim McNeill) back, Tyleik (Williams), Levi (Onwuzurike) is back. We’re gonna play it as it comes.

"If that means we move a little bit more, then maybe we move a little bit more," Campbell continued. "We’re gonna give our guys the best opportunity to make plays up front, but also defensively, what’s gonna help the back end? Our backers will play off of it. Jack is crafty, nifty, smart enough to make it right if that’s where we go. But we’ll see.”

Here are news and notes from the team's second training camp practice.

First interception

The first takeaway of training camp belonged to linebacker Derrick Barnes. The veteran is expected to be a big part of the team's defense once again in 2026, and he appears to have set the tone for the defense early in camp.

Barnes reportedly faked a blitz and baited quarterback Jared Goff into an interception. The Purdue product is expected to be one of the team's starting linebackers alongside All-Pro Jack Campbell, and offers the defense some flexibility with his ability to rush the passer.

Defense solid

The defense had a strong day overall. The first team defensive line featured stalwarts like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill, and the duo was reportedly joined by Tyleik Williams and Tyler Lacy. Additionally, D.J. Wonnum and Ahmed Hassanein caught eyes with their performances.

Wonnum tipped a short pass from Jared Goff at the line of scrimmage, while Hassanein set himself up for what would've been a tackle for loss had the practice been padded.

Levi Onwuzurike, who missed all of last season with an injury, also had a nice moment when he beat Juice Scruggs to blow up a run play according to Detroit Football Network.

Miller running the gauntlet

According to reports, Detroit's first-round pick offensive tackle Blake Miller took most of the reps at right tackle with the first team offense. Meanwhile, his competitor for the position in Larry Borom has been working with the second-team and as a swing tackle with the first group.

While practice is unpadded and as a result concrete observations cannot be had, by all accounts he seems to be processing everything well.

However, he did have a rep where he was introduced to standout Aidan Hutchinson. In 11-on-11 drills, Hutchinson put an expert inside rush move on the rookie and left him flailing. Reports from practice indicate that he is taking to the offense well, but still has room to grow two days in.

Mixed bag for Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater drew mixed reviews for his work in Thursday's practice, as he struggled early during receiver drills. According to reports, Bridgewater missed high on one throw up the seam to Tay Martin and put other receivers in tough spots.

Reports indicate that Bridgewater did redeem himself during team drills. He had a nice completion to Greg Dortch as a highlight.

Undrafted quarterback Luke Altmyer was similarly up and down. He reportedly has still had some issues with timing, but looked better throwing the ball on Thursday.

Wide receivers update

The Lions may be in position to have a solid top four at the wide receiver position. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are the mainstays, and both Isaac TeSlaa and Greg Dortch have received positive reviews over the first two days of camp.

TeSlaa's size make him a natural fit for the team's 11 personnel packages, and he showed last year he's capable of producing consistently when called upon. Dortch, meanwhile, has speed and quickness as his superpowers and should be able to find a niche.

Cedrick Wilson, a veteran looking to crack the roster, made one of the top plays of the day in what was described as a superb one-handed grab against Khalil Dorsey in coverage.

Special teams

The Lions spent some time on special teams in Thursday's practice. Kicker Jake Bates finished the day 6-of-8, missing a pair of kicks wide right.

A total of six players handled kick returns during practice, with reports naming Greg Dortch, Tom Kennedy, Isiah Pacheco, Dominic Lovett, Malik Cunningham and Lawrence Keys as those options.

Quick hitters

1.) Jahmyr Gibbs' absence has had a bit of a fallout, as the running back remains out of practice while awaiting a new deal. Gibbs posted a picture of Jameson Williams with the caption "Patiently waiting," on his Instagram Thursday.

Additionally, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown addressed Gibbs' absence following the conclusion of practice.

“He’s still in the building, he’s still at all the meetings and everything. I think the players understand what’s going on, everyone kind of gets it," St. Brown said. "That’s part of the business. We’re still out there practicing, doing our thing. Guys are stepping up, Isiah, Vaki, Saylors. Giving the guys opportunities to maybe show what they can do. It all works out for a reason.”

2.) With Gibbs out, Sione Vaki got some first-team reps at running back along with Isiah Pacheco. After practice, Vaki was observed getting some extra reps in going through choice routes.

3.) Undrafted free agent tight end Miles Kitselman struggled. He continues to get reps in place of the injured Tyler Conklin, and has spent some time with the first team offense. However, he committed multiple pre-snap mistakes and had to deal with some tough coaching as a result.