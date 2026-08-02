How Devin White Signing Impacts Lions Defensive Depth Chart

After the first three days of training camp, the picture for the Detroit Lions is becoming somewhat clearer.

Defensively, the Lions have experimented with some different looks throughout the first three practices. However, there is still more clarity to be gained when the team begins padded practices.

For sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell and second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, there will be some interesting decisions to make at the conclusion of camp.

Here's an updated look at the team's depth chart heading into the second week of training camp practices.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Tyler Lacy

Reserves: Skyler Gill-Howard, Mekhi Wingo, Tyre West, Chris Smith, Aiden Keanaaina

The Lions shook up their interior defensive line somewhat prior to the start of camp with their decision to release Jay Tufele. This demonstrates their confidence in the likes of Onwuzurike and Lacy, both of which offer versatility alongside the projected starters.

Detroit has the potential to be quite deep on the defensive interior, headlined by the ability of both McNeill and Williams to line up in different techniques. Gill-Howard and Wingo offer young but athletic backup options, while Onwuzurike and Lacy could each play the big end spot for the defense.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

Backups: Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein

Reserves: Payton Turner, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neill

Hutchinson seems to have started camp strong, and will be leaned on to provide a bulk of the production at this position. However, the task for the Lions becomes finding a second option capable of taking advantage of the extra attention that will be shown to the Michigan product.

With Turner missing practice due to a stiff back and Moore and Hassanein having solid days late in the week, I'm giving the edge to the latter duo at this stage for backup spots. However, the movement at this position will continue, and become more concrete once pads come on.

Linebacker

Starters: Derrick Barnes (SAM), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Devin White (WILL)

Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske

Reserves: Trevor Nowaske, Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter

Injured: Jimmy Rolder

The Lions' signing of Devin White is intriguing, as the former Second Team All-Pro brings plenty of experience and production. White had a solid year for the Raiders in 2025, and yet was still available this late in the offseason at 28 years old.

It will be interesting to see an update on Rolder, who left practice to be evaluated for a leg injury on Friday. The signing of White appears to be an unfortunate indication of Rolder's health, as reports indicate that he is expected to miss some time.

Regardless, White's presence throws a wrench into the team's competition for the third linebacker spot. He's a rangy and athletic linebacker, and could fill the void left by Alex Anzalone's departure seamlessly.

Cornerback

Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary (Nickel)

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Nick Whiteside

Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, De'Shawn Rucker, Aamaris Brown

Non Football Illness: Christian Izien

Detroit has had some intriguing developments at this position throughout the start of camp. For starters, Whiteside has drawn rave reviews for his early performance and looks to be playing himself into the competition for the second starting spot.

The Saginaw Valley State product will need to continue this role throughout camp to warrant a serious look, but at the very least appears to be trending in the right direction. He's certainly a player to watch over the rest of camp.

Elsewhere, Campbell made an interesting comment when he noted the team had planned to give Izien base nickel cornerback reps before he landed on NFI to begin camp. He's expected to be activate Monday, and as a result will compete with McCreary for the role once he's up to speed.

Safety

Starters: Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox

Backups: Thomas Harper, Dan Jackson

Reserve: Loren Strickland

Physically Unable to Perform: Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph

Joseph and Branch both could miss the start of the regular season, and as a result the Lions will be leaning on their veteran additions to shoulder the workload early on. Izien could also factor into this equation once he returns, but as of now the Lions have been working with Clark and Maddox as the top pairing.

The duo is very experienced, and should be able to handle playing the position at a high level. Harper also banked a ton of experience last year in what was his first season playing safety full-time.

Time will tell whether Branch or Joseph is able to rejoin the lineup relatively soon, with Joseph putting in a ton of work on the side during practices. However, if they're not able to go, the Lions should still feel confident about what they have at this position.