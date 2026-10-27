Detroit Lions Release WR, Sign DL To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have announced a practice squad shakeup, releasing wide receiver Lawrence Keys and inking former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Taki Taimani.

Taimani is an interior defensive line presence that came into the league in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. He earned a spot on the Vikings' initial 53-man roster and appeared in seven games as a rookie.

He visited the teams Allen Park Performance Center last week for a tryout and eventually found a new landing spot.

Earlier this month, the front office has continued to add practice squad depth along the defensive line. Chris Smith was let go, while Aidan Keanaaina and Jeffrey M'ba were added.

Keys was added as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He was waived with an injury designation during training camp before eventually being brought back to the practice squad in late September.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: 8 Winners, 3 Losers From Week 7 Win Against Packers at Ford Field

Crediting defense against Packers

Head coach Dan Campbell began his media session on Monday praising the efforts of the defense against the Packers.

Detroit's defense only gave up 17 points and largely held Packers quarterback Jordan Love in check.

"That was a really good outing, man. That's two weeks in a row. I feel like our defense is playing pretty good football now, gaining a lot of confidence. Our coverage units, man, much improved. Really all of those guys really stepped up and played pretty good for us. We looked like we played as one unit. We were disruptive upfront. Thought (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch's sack early in that game was, that was big, man," said Campbell. "Just kind of set the tone a little bit. And it was good to see. Knocked out the run and really kind of kept that pass game down considerably from what they've been doing all year.

"We were efficient in that regard and really had an opportunity for three other interceptions that were in position close enough to make that we could have. So, that was good. We were good in the red zone."

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