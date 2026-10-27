Week 8 Power Rankings: Why Detroit Lions Crack Top 10

Here are the latest Week 8 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions fared, after their Week 7 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 7th

Previous ranking: 11th

The defensive performance from Detroit against Green Bay was season-altering. With Josh Jacobs returning and the Packers supposedly at full(er) strength, the Lions posted one of the lowest opponent success rates in the NFL on Sunday. Talk about needing to have it.

ESPN

Power ranking: 11th

Previous ranking: 12th

"Best offseason addition: OT Blake Miller. Detroit drafted Miller as the No. 17 pick to be a Day 1 starter, and the 22-year-old has lived up to the hype. He took on star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson during training camp, and he hasn't allowed a sack in five games this season (primarily at right tackle). Meanwhile, Detroit's offense is producing the second-most points in the league (30.67 per game) behind the Bills (32.83). Miller still has room to grow, as he has committed five penalties this season."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 9th

Previous ranking: 9th

"Something spooky: Their pass defense. Detroit got an important divisional win on Sunday, but concerns remain about its pass defense even after Brian Branch returned to the lineup. The Lions have the league’s fourth-worst expected points added per play on dropbacks against them. If they got even middling play from their secondary, they could be serious contenders in the NFC."

Fox Sports

Power ranking:

Previous ranking: 13th

"Head coach Dan Campbell’s decision not to fire defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard looked a lot better than anyone expected when the Lions held the Packers to 17 points this past Sunday. It wasn’t a perfect effort, but they prevented the big plays when it mattered the most. And if they can actually get their defensive issues ironed out, they’ll be a strong Super Bowl contender. Their offense is good enough to beat anybody. They just need their defense to stop giving games away."

USA Today

Power ranking: 11th

Previous ranking: 11th

"Maybe a little more MVP love for Jared Goff, the only quarterback to pass for at least 200 yards, a TD and zero picks in each of his team's first six games? Ever."

Fansided

Power ranking: 13th

Previous ranking: 18th

"They needed this game, badly. After Dan Campbell tried to get macho on another bizarre fourth down call late in the game and got stuffed, they needed it desperately. And they got it. And the defense was better with help arriving in the secondary. Lack the real upside of teams past, but perhaps their best football is ahead of them."

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 11th

Previous ranking: 16th

"In a significant step forward, the Detroit Lions allowed fewer than 20 points for the first time this season. Despite the improvement, they still own the league's worst defense. Still, the unit deserves some credit for gains, even if they're small.

During Sunday's contest, the Lions harassed Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Even though Detroit registered only one sack, the unit created significant pressure against the Packers' ramshackle offensive front.

Green Bay also didn't run the ball against the Lions, finished five of 15 on third downs and only converted one out of four red-zone trips into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff is Mr. Consistency. With Sunday's performance, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least 200 passing yards, a passing touchdown and no interceptions in each of his team's first six games, according to Pro Football Focus."

Sporting News

Power ranking: 12th

Previous ranking: 14th

"The Lions' defense went from scary bad to intimidating against the with Brian Branch back to help the secondary. When Jared Goff is playing so well off Jahmyr Gibbs' running, Detroit is difficult to beat. It's no surprise Detroit delivered its best game for Dan Campbell after the bye. The team needs to keep up the momentum with first-place Minnesota visiting next."

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 11th

"The offense is, as usual, playing at a high level. Jared Goff has been really good. Dan Campbell needs to quit going for it all the time."

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